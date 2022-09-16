IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Ireland-XI (IRE-XI) will be up against Spain (SPA) in the final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the Final.

Ireland XI have been the most dominant team during the league stages of the ECC T10 so far. They have won seven of their eight games and are currently on a six-game winning streak. Ireland XI topped the Group A table with 14 points and with the highest NRR. They defeated Spain by nine wickets in Qualifier 1 and will be the favorites to win this game as well.

Meanwhile, Spain have had to take a longer route to the final. With five wins from eight matches, they finished second in the table behind Ireland XI. They had 10 points from their games. Spain suffered a defeat in the first qualifier against Ireland XI but they won Qualifier 2 against Austria by seven runs to qualify for the final.

IRE-XI vs SPA Match Details, Final

The final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 16, at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Date and Time: September 16, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IRE-XI vs SPA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 129.6

Average second innings score: 97.2

IRE-XI vs SPA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ireland-XI: W-W-W-W-W

Spain: W-L-L-W-W

IRE-XI vs SPA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ireland-XI Probable Playing 11

Max Burton (WK), John Matchett, Jamie Forbes, John McNally, Jared Wilson (C), Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Cameron Melly, Matthew Humphreys, and Cian Robertson.

Spain Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (WK), Muhammad Babar, Asjad Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, and Gurvinder Singh.

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Burton (9 matches, 118 runs, Strike Rate: 207.01)

M Burtone is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the team's second-highest scorer with 118 runs in nine matches at a fantastic strike rate of 207.01.

Top Batter pick

D Doyle-Calle (9 matches, 167 runs, Strike Rate: 219.73)

D Doyle-Calle is the top-scorer for Spain and he has simply been outstanding with the bat. He has scored 167 runs at an average of 41.75. He also has a batting strike rate of 219.73.

Top All-rounder pick

M Babar (9 matches, 126 runs and 4 wickets)

For Spain, M Babar is the third-highest scorer and he has smacked 126 runs at a majestic strike rate of 229. He has also claimed four wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

M Humphreys (9 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.44)

M Humphreys is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has struck 13 wickets in nine matches at a fantastic average and economy rate of 10.30 and 7.44 respectively.

IRE-XI vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lynch

S Lynch is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has hammered 283 runs at an unbelievable average of 94.33 and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 349.38. Given his form, Lynch will be a great captaincy pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Dhiman

P Dhiman has been quite instrumental as an all-rounder for Spain. He is their second-highest scorer with 147 runs at a strike rate of over 179. He has also scalped seven wickets at an average of 12.18.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Dhiman 147 runs and 7 wickets 583 points S Lynch 283 runs 551 points M Kamran 43 runs and 10 wickets 496 points A Muhammad 11 wickets 494 points M Humphreys 13 wickets 481 points

IRE-XI vs SPA match expert tips

S Lynch has an outstanding batting strike rate and if he gets going, he could prove to be a crucial pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy.

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, D Doyle-Calle, C Melly

All-rounders: P Dhiman, J Forbes, M Babar

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, J Wilson, M Humphreys

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch, D Doyle-Calle, C Melly

All-rounders: P Dhiman, M Babar

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, J Wilson, M Humphreys, M O’Reilly

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far