IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Qualifier 1

Ireland-XI (IRE-XI) will be up against Spain (SPA) in the first qualifier of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ireland XI were the most dominant team in the league stage, winning seven out of their eight games. They topped Group A with 14 points and will start as favorites today. With three wins from five matches, Spain finished second with 10 points.They will have to play out of their skins against an in-form Ireland XI side.

IRE-XI vs SPA Match Details, Qualifier 1

The first qualifier of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Championship 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IRE-XI vs SPA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval offers a good batting surface, with high scores being common at the venue. The short boundaries will play into the batters' hands.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 129.6

Average second-innings score: 97.2

IRE-XI vs SPA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ireland-XI: W-W-W-W-W

Spain: L-W-W-L-W

IRE-XI vs SPA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland-XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ireland-XI Probable Playing 11

Max Burton (WK), John Matchett, Jamie Forbes, John McNally, Jared Wilson (C), Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Cameron Melly, Matthew Humphreys, and Cian Robertson.

Spain injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Spain Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (WK), Muhammad Babar, Asjad Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, and Gurvinder Singh.

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Burton (8 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 218.86)

M Burtone is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 116 runs in eight matches at a fantastic strike rate of 218.86.

Top Batter pick

D Doyle-Calle (8 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 226.76)

D Doyle-Calle is Spain's top-scorer with 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 226.76.

Top All-rounder pick

M Babar (8 matches, 110 runs and 4 wickets)

M Babar is Spain's third-highest run-scorer with 110 runs at a majestic strike rate of 250. He also has four wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

M Humphreys (8 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.06)

M Humphreys is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets in eight matches at a fantastic average and economy rate of 9.41 and 7.06, respectively.

IRE-XI vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lynch

S Lynch is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having hammered 214 runs at an average of 71.33 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 339.68. Given his form, Lynch could be a great captaincy pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

P Dhiman

P Dhiman has been an instrumental all-rounder for Spain. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 132 runs at a strike rate of over 187. He has also scalped seven wickets at an average of 10.57.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Dhiman 132 runs and 7 wickets 475 points M Humphreys 12 wickets 452 points S Lynch 214 runs 435 points A Muhammad 11 wickets 395 points M Babar 110 runs and 4 wickets 344 points

IRE-XI vs SPA match expert tips

S Lynch boasts an outstanding batting strike rate and if he gets going, he could prove to be a crucial pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton

Batters: S Lynch (c), D Doyle-Calle, C Melly

All-rounders: P Dhiman (vc), C McCollough, M Babar

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, J Wilson, M Humphreys

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Qualifier 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Burton, A Alger

Batters: S Lynch, D Doyle-Calle, J Matchett

All-rounders: P Dhiman, M Babar (vc), J Forbes

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, M Humphreys (c)

