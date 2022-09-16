IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Qualifier 1

Ireland-XI (IRE-XI) will be up against Spain (SPA) in the first qualifier of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Ireland XI were the most dominant team in the league stage, winning seven out of their eight games. They topped Group A with 14 points and will start as favorites today. With three wins from five matches, Spain finished second with 10 points.They will have to play out of their skins against an in-form Ireland XI side.
IRE-XI vs SPA Match Details, Qualifier 1
The first qualifier of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IRE-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Championship 2022, Qualifier 1
Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
IRE-XI vs SPA Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval offers a good batting surface, with high scores being common at the venue. The short boundaries will play into the batters' hands.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 3
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 129.6
Average second-innings score: 97.2
IRE-XI vs SPA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Ireland-XI: W-W-W-W-W
Spain: L-W-W-L-W
IRE-XI vs SPA probable playing 11s for today’s match
Ireland-XI injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Ireland-XI Probable Playing 11
Max Burton (WK), John Matchett, Jamie Forbes, John McNally, Jared Wilson (C), Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch, Carson McCullough, Cameron Melly, Matthew Humphreys, and Cian Robertson.
Spain injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Spain Probable Playing 11
Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Adam Alger (WK), Muhammad Babar, Asjad Butt, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Hamza Saleem Dar, Prince Dhiman, Atif Mohammad, and Gurvinder Singh.
IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
M Burton (8 matches, 116 runs, Strike Rate: 218.86)
M Burtone is a strong wicketkeeper choice for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 116 runs in eight matches at a fantastic strike rate of 218.86.
Top Batter pick
D Doyle-Calle (8 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 226.76)
D Doyle-Calle is Spain's top-scorer with 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 226.76.
Top All-rounder pick
M Babar (8 matches, 110 runs and 4 wickets)
M Babar is Spain's third-highest run-scorer with 110 runs at a majestic strike rate of 250. He also has four wickets to his name.
Top Bowler pick
M Humphreys (8 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.06)
M Humphreys is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 12 wickets in eight matches at a fantastic average and economy rate of 9.41 and 7.06, respectively.
IRE-XI vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices
S Lynch
S Lynch is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having hammered 214 runs at an average of 71.33 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 339.68. Given his form, Lynch could be a great captaincy pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.
P Dhiman
P Dhiman has been an instrumental all-rounder for Spain. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 132 runs at a strike rate of over 187. He has also scalped seven wickets at an average of 10.57.
5 Must-picks with players stats for IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
IRE-XI vs SPA match expert tips
S Lynch boasts an outstanding batting strike rate and if he gets going, he could prove to be a crucial pick for your IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.
IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: M Burton
Batters: S Lynch (c), D Doyle-Calle, C Melly
All-rounders: P Dhiman (vc), C McCollough, M Babar
Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, J Wilson, M Humphreys
IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: M Burton, A Alger
Batters: S Lynch, D Doyle-Calle, J Matchett
All-rounders: P Dhiman, M Babar (vc), J Forbes
Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, M Humphreys (c)