Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - July 11th, 2021

The first ODI between South Africa and Ireland is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Sunday.

The South Africans return to the ODI format after a highly successful tour of the West Indies. High on confidence, South Africa will look to sustain their momentum ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from a fearsome bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, South Africa have some experience to fall back on in the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, making them formidable opponents for the hosts Ireland.

Speaking of Ireland, the hosts have taken a few strides in the right direction as they seek to qualify for the next ICC World Cup in 2023. Under the leadership of Andy Balbirnie, Ireland have shown promise, with the likes of Paul Stirling and Josh Little being key to their fortunes. Although they head into this game as underdogs, Ireland have the tools to spring an upset on South Africa, making for an exciting contest. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a win in this fixture on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young and Barry McCarthy

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 11th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to rule the roost with bowler-friendly conditions on offer in Dublin. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, with wickets in hand being crucial. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IRE vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Andy Balbirnie, Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Andy Balbirnie, Andile Phehlukwayo, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Craig Young, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

