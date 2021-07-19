Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I Match - July 19th, 2021

The first T20I between South Africa and Ireland is set to take place at the Village in Dublin on Monday.

The South Africans stormed back last week to level the ODI series on the back of a Janneman Malan special. They wouldn't mind a format change with South Africa coming into the T20I series on the back of a stunning win over West Indies. While Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen remain key, all eyes will be on the Proteas' bowling attack as they look to land the first blow.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be eyeing a return to winning ways as soon as possible. They have a resourceful squad, with the additions of Shane Getkate and William McClintock adding strength and balance. Although they head into this game as underdogs, Ireland have shown that they are capable of beating South Africa. With both teams eyeing a big win, we should be in for a cracker.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, William McClintock, Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White and Craig Young

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and Ben White/George Dockrell

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 19th July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Pitch Report

A high-scoring match is on the cards despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the fast bowlers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, the batsmen will look to attack in the powerplay phase. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs, given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase on this surface, with the pitch playing slightly better under lights. 170 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being key.

Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IRE vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Harry Tector, George Linde, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Josh Little

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Harry Tector, George Linde, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Craig Young

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Edited by Samya Majumdar