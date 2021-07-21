Ireland vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I Match - July 22nd, 2021

The second T20I between South Africa and Ireland is set to take place in Belfast on Thursday.

The South Africans came up trumps with the ball in the previous game as the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc. Although their middle-order batsmen couldn't fire in the backend of the innings, South Africa were able to overcome a spirited Irish side with relative ease. However, they will be eyeing another big performance in Belfast with a series win on the horizon.

They face a decent Ireland unit that can't hold their own with the bat. However, they possess an explosive batting unit comprising of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling. With a slew of all-rounders providing ample balance in the side, one wouldn't want to discount Ireland's chances of winning the game. Although they are the lesser-fancied side, Ireland will pose a tough test for the Proteas in what should be a cracking game of cricket on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, William McClintock, Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White and Craig Young

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Shane Getkate and George Dockrell

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 22nd July 2021, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons with some help on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the new-ball bowlers should get the ball to move around, the pitch will slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. The batters will look to make use of the powerplay conditions, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Andy Balbirnie, George Linde, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Little

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kevin O'Brien, George Linde, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Little

Captain: Temba Bavuma. Vice-captain: Mark Adair

Edited by Samya Majumdar