IS v MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 21st, 2020

Vanuatu Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy IS v MFE Dream11 Tips

The second match of the Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Ifira Sharks taking on the Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the second match on Thursday.

The Ifira Sharks will be led by Nalin Nipiko, while the Mighty Efate Panthers will be playing under the stewardship of Joshua Rasu. The scheduling of the tournament is such that the Might Efate Panthers will be playing two games and you could see the tiredness from the first game affect their performance.

Squads to choose from

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks

Jamal Vira (WK), Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Wolford Kalworai, Michael Avock, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

Match Details

Match: Ifira Sharks v Mighty Efate Panthers

Date: May 21st, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground, and hence the team winning the toss might choose to make their decision based on what they see in the first game of the day.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Allan, A Stephen, W Yamak, J Rasu, N Nipiko, V Vira, B Tari, A Stephen, M Avock, E Kalfau, L Shem.

Captain - B Tari, Vice-captain - N Nipiko.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Allan, L Carlot, W Yamak, J Rasu, S Garae, V Vira, B Tari, A Stephen, M Avock, E Kalfau, L Shem.

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - B Tari.

All matches of the Vanuatu Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.