Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Full schedule, list of players, venue, time and start date of the tournament

Vanuatu T10 League 2020 [PC: Twitter]

With cricket fans across the world keen witness some live action, the upcoming inaugural Betbarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League is set to play host to some thrilling matches from May 21, 2020.

Three teams namely the Ifira Sharks, Mighty Efate Panthers and MT Bulls will be taking part in this tournament, which will commence on May 21 and culminate with the summit clash on June 13.

As per the organisers' schedule, each team will play the other thrice in the round-robin stages, and all the matches will be hosted at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground.

Vanuatu Blast T10 Squads

Ifira Sharks

Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Vanuatu Blast T10 Schedule

May 21st [Thursday]

MT Bulls v Ifira Sharks (7.30 AM IST)

Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls (9.30 AM IST)

Advertisement

May 23rd [Saturday]

Ifira Sharks v Mighty Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST)

Mighty Efate Panthers v Ifira Sharks (9.30 AM IST)

May 30th [Saturday]

Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls (7.30 AM IST)

MT Bulls v Mighty Efate Panthers (9.30 AM IST)

June 6th [Saturday]

MT Bulls v Ifira Sharks (7.30 AM IST)

Mighty Efate Panthers v MT Bulls (9.30 AM IST)

June 13th [Saturday]

Ifira Sharks v Might Efate Panthers (7.30 AM IST)

FINAL (9.30 AM IST)