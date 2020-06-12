IS v MTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IS vs MTB match of the Vanuatu T10 League 2020.

The Ifira Sharks take on the MT Bulls in the Vanuatu T10 League 2020.

Vanuatu Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy IS v MTB Dream11 Tips

Match 9 of the Vanuatu Premier League pits Ifira Sharks against the MT Bulls at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground. This will be their third meeting, with the Sharks having won both the previous encounters this season.

While the Ifira Sharks have only those two wins to show for in this campaign, the Bulls managed to get the better of the Mighty Efate Panthers in their previous game, courtesy of a whirlwind knock from Andrew Mansale. Both teams would be eager to get the win on Saturday with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

Squads to choose from

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Napko, Apolinaire Stephen, Bethan Moli, Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, William Yamak, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph and Fernando Laumae

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale, Philip Tsione, Clement Tommy, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Marcel Taea, Pat Matautaava, Rival Samson and Williamsing Nalisa

Match Details

Match: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls

Date: June 13th, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Saturday, with teams often breaching the 100-run mark in this tournament. However, there is some help on offer for the bowlers as well, making this an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IS vs MTB Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, B Moli, P Tsione, F Laumae, W Yamak, A Mansale, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, D Wotu, A Stephen and O Yoseph

Captain - A Mansale , Vice-Captain - N Nipiko

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tommy, S Sandy, P Tsione, F Laumae, W Yamak, A Mansale, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, E Mansale, A Stephen and N Unavalu

Captain - A Mansale, Vice-Captain - A Stephen