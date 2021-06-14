ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 14th, 2021

Islamabad United will lock horns with Karachi Kings in Match 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Islamabad United moved to the top of the table after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs last night. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the points table, having won three of their last six matches.

Islamabad United's squad: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings' squad: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

#3 Asif Ali played a brilliant knock in his last innings

England v Pakistan - One Day International

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali amassed 75 runs from 43 balls, a knock that included half a dozen boundaries and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 174.52. He, alongside Ifthikhar Ahmed (49), helped Islamabad post a total of 152/7 in their previous encounter.

#2 Muhammad Musa is enjoying PSL

Muhammad Musa has 5 wickets to his name from a couple of games. During the match against Quetta Gladiators, he picked up two wickets for 38 runs. He dismissed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed & West Indian star Andre Russell.

In his last match, he picked up three wickets for 18 runs from 3 overs. His scalps include the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk.

#1 Babar Azam is an obvious pick

Somerset v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Karachi Kings have played only one game since the resumption of PSL 2021 last week. Pakistan batsman Babar Azam remained unbeaten during his 85-run knock with a strike rate of 134.92. He belted 5 fours and 4 sixes during his innings but couldn't get his side past the finish line as they fell short by 12 runs against the Multan Sultans.

Taking his consistency into consideration, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team and might fetch you plenty of points in the upcoming PSL match.

