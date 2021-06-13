PSL 2021 Match 22: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

A confident Islamabad United will take on an inconsistent Karachi Kings in Match 22 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Islamabad United have won four of their first six matches in the tournament, while Karachi Kings have won three and lost as many.

After going down to Lahore Qalandars by five wickets, Islamabad made a stunning comeback to wallop a hapless Quetta Gladiators by ten wickets. Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Muhammad Musa claimed two scalps each as Islamabad restricted Quetta to 133, bowling first. Islamabad United, though, will miss the services of Ali, who has pulled out of the PSL, citing personal events.

As for their batting, they would be pleased with Colin Munro (90 not out) and Usman Khawaja (41 not out), who guided Islamabad United to a ten-wicket triumph over Quetta Gladiators. They batted first in Sunday’s clash against Lahore Qalandars but only managed to put up 152 for 7. They recovered from 20 for 5, courtesy Asif Ali’s 75 off 43.

Karachi Kings went down to Multan Sultans by 12 runs in their last PSL encounter. They failed to make an impression with both bat and ball. They leaked 176 runs, bowling first. And when it was their turn to bat, Babar Azam played a lone hand with 85 not out off 63 balls. Despite his brilliance, Karachi Kings were restricted to 164 for 7.

The last time these two teams met in PSL 2021, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets, chasing down a target of 197 runs.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Date: June 14, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Weather Report

Despite the match beginning at 8 PM local time, it would continue to remain a bit hot in Abu Dhabi. The temperature should be in the region of 34 degree Celsius. Humidity could be between 62 and 67%, while wind speed may be in the range of 12 to 16 km/h.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

In Saturday’s PSL game, Peshawar Zalmi scored 197, while Quetta Gladiators responded with 136. There is something for both batsmen and bowlers in the Abu Dhabi pitch. Teams have won defending as well as chasing totals. More than the pitch, it has been about the better side winning so far.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Islamabad United have had better consistency as compared to Karachi Kings. Despite being the defending champions, Karachi are still finding their groove. So, Islamabad United have the edge.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

