ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 13th, 2021

Islamabad United will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in Match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Islamabad are second in the points table with eight points, having won four of the six matches they have played thus far. The Qalandars, on the other hand, are top with five wins from six matches.

When the two sides last met, Lahore Qalandars chased down a target of 144 off the last delivery to seal a five-wicket win.

Islamabad United's squad: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars' squad: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

#3 Colin Munro

Colin Munro amassed 90 runs in his last PSL fixture

In the first game following the PSL's resumption, Colin Munro opened the innings for Islamabad United and was dismissed for 11 off seven balls by James Faulkner.

However, he roared back to form with a sizzling knock against Quetta Gladiators. The hard-hitting New Zealander amassed 90 runs off 36 balls that included a dozen boundaries and five sixes.

#2 James Faulkner

Faulkner has five wickets to his name from the last two PSL games

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner picked up 3/32 from four overs in Lahore's first game of the UAE leg against Islamabad. His spell helped restrict Islamabad to 143/9, which Lahore successfully chased.

In the next game against Peshawar Zalmi, Faulkner picked up two wickets within the span of three balls. He dismissed openers Haider Ali & Kamran Akmal early during the chase.

Faulkner is a wicket-taking machine and has the ability to score some quickfire runs with the bat.

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan picked up a five-wicket haul in Qalandars' last PSL fixture

Rashid Khan picked up a wicket and conceded just nine runs from four overs during his side's first match of the UAE leg. He even contributed 15 runs from just five balls with the bat.

In the next game, Rashid dismantled Peshawar Zalmi's batting lineup with five wickets. He dismissed David Miller, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz to set his team up for a comfortable victory.

Rashid's fine form in the PSL makes him the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Edited by Arvind Sriram