PSL 2021 Match 20: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Buoyed by their 10-wicket triumph against an abysmal Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United will be high on confidence when they face Lahore Qalandars in Match 20 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Lahore Qalandars themselves are in great form, though. They defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams met on June 9.

This was the game that marked the resumption of PSL 2021 after the T20 league was suspended earlier in the year. They also got the better of Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs.

Colin Munro was the standout performer for Islamabad United in the thrashing of Quetta Gladiators. He smashed an unbeaten 90 off 36 balls while Usman Khawaja contributed 41 not out in 27 as Islamabad United chased down a target of 134 in 10 overs without breaking a sweat.

Earlier, Islamabad United’s bowlers were also highly impressive as they cleaned up Quetta Gladiators for a low score.

Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/12), Hasan Ali (2/24), Akif Javed (1/18) and Muhammad Musa (2/38) did not allow Quetta Gladiators to get into any sort of rhythm.

Tim David (64 not out off 36) and Rashid Khan (5/20) were the star performers as Lahore Qalandars overcame Peshawar Zalmi in their last match.

James Faulkner has also been impressive. After hammering a quickfire 22 from 7, he claimed 2/23 with the ball against Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Date: June 13, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 PM LOCAL/ 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

It will be hot at 35 degrees Celsius as the match will begin at 5 PM local time. Humidity will be in the region of 57-60% for the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars clash, while the wind speed will be between 20 to 24 km/h.

What a feeling !! Winning 2 games consecutively and being the MOM in both the games 🙏



Really grateful for everyone's wishes & glad I could contribute to the team with my 5-wicket haul 🙌



More hard-work to do hoping for more wins to follow 💪@thepsl @lahoreqalandars 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/EWVa312SFY — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 11, 2021

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

Quetta Gladiators crumbled to 133 all out, batting first in the game against Islamabad United. The Gladiators’ bowlers, however, could not make any impact on the same surface as they were crushed by 10 wickets.

Overall though, both spin bowlers and pacers have enjoyed themselves in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Muhammad Musa

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United just a few days back. So they will have the upper hand.

However, Islamabad United should take a lot of confidence from their thrashing of Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Arjun Panchadar