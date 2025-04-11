ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 1

The first match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Islamabad United (ISL) squaring off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both the teams are ready to start the 2025 season of PSL. Led by Shadab Khan, Islamabad United have a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. They won last year's tournament and will look to defend the trophy. Lahore Qalandars are being captained by Shaheen Afridi. They were placed last on the 2024 points table as they won only one of their 10 matches.

The two teams have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. Lahore Qalandars have won 9 matches while Islamabad United have won 10.

ISL vs LAH Match Details

The first match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game will take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ISL vs LAH, 1st Match

Date and Time: 11th April, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred, considering the dew factor. The last T20I match played at this venue was between Pakistan and New Zealand in April 2024, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

ISL vs LAH Form Guide

ISL - Will be playing their first match

LAH - Will be playing their first match

ISL vs LAH Probable Playing XI

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Matthew Short

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Asif Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings

Sam Billings is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and bat in the top order. Kusal Perera is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman

Rassie van der Dussen and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Fakhar Zaman is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. Daryl Mitchell is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Matt Short

Salman Ali Agha and Matt Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Matt Short will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs in today's match. Shadab Khan is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shaheen Afridi is in exceptional form. He can trouble Islamabad United batters. Naseem Shah is another good bowler pick for today's match.

ISL vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Short

Matt Short is one of the most crucial picks from Islamabad United as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and might bowl a few overs.

Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha is another crucial pick from Islamabad United squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs if required.

5 Must-Picks for ISL vs LAH, 1st Match

Daryl Mitchell

Rassie van der Dussen

Salman Ali Agha

Fakhar Zaman

Matt Short

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: R van der Dussen, F Zaman, D Mitchell

All-rounders: S Raza, M Short, S Ali Agha, S Khan

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, N Shah

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Billings

Batters: R van der Dussen, F Zaman, D Mitchell, C Munro

All-rounders: S Raza, M Short, S Ali Agha, S Khan

Bowlers: S Afridi, N Shah

