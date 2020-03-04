ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 4th, 2020

Lahore Qalandars will look to sustain their newfound momentum as they face Islamabad United in Match 17 of PSL 2020. While the Qalandars only won their first game on Tuesday, Islamabad United is firmly in the running for a playoff place with two wins in three games. With the likes of Colin Munro and Dale Steyn in their ranks, Islamabad United are the favourites for this game.

Their previous encounter against Lahore Qalandars saw them scrap a one-wicket win in Match 7. Lahore Qalandars will look to avenge their loss and keep their qualification hopes intact. However, Islamabad United should prove tough opponents in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs LAH.

ISL vs LAH Teams:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Playing 11 Updates:

Islamabad United:

Islamabad United could bring in Zafar Gohar for Ahmed Safi while the rest of the side picks itself. Although Munro hasn't fired for Islamabad yet, he should retain his spot ahead of Dawid Malan. While the likes of Luke Ronchi and Shadab Khan continue to impress with the bat, much is expected of Asif Ali in the middle order. They have a fearsome bowling attack led by South African Dale Steyn. The bowling unit has a lot of variety with Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan being handy in the middle overs. With Rumman Raees also impressing of late, Amad Butt will have to wait patiently for another crack at PSL action.

Possible XI: Ronchi (WK), Munro, Ingram, Hussain, Shadab (C), Faheem, Asif, Steyn, Raees, Gohar and Musa.

Lahore Qalandars:

Lahore Qalandars should field the same side that featured against Quetta Gladiators. Although the form of their openers Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn is a cause for concern, the likes of Ben Dunk and Samit Patel look in fine form in the middle order. They have ample depth in the batting unit with Seekkuge Prasanna and Sohail Akthar providing the impetus towards the end. Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the bowling unit in the absence of Haris Rauf, although Dilbar Hussain has done well in recent games. With Samit Patel and Prasanna handling spin duties, Lahore Qalandars look to have all the bases covered ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Lynn, Zaman, Hafeez, Dunk(WK), Samit, Faizan, Seekuge, Akthar (C), Shaheen, Dilbar and Salman

Match Details:

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 17

4th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

The pitch is slightly on the slower side as seen in the previous game on Tuesday. While the pacers will get the ball to move around, the spinners should be crucial in the middle overs. Run-scoring is relatively more straightforward with the new ball with both teams looking to chase on winning the toss. 175 should be a competitive score on this surface with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Luke Ronchi and Ben Dunk come into this game on the back of whirlwind knocks. While Ronchi scored a brilliant 85 against Karachi Kings, Ben Dunk stole the show on Tuesday with 43-ball 93. Both of them are viable options for this game considering their form. With Dunk and Ronchi batting in the top order, they should get some runs under their belts on Wednesday as well.

Batsmen: Although Chris Lynn hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones, yet he is a must-have in the side due to his reputation in the T20 circuit. Along with him, the likes of Colin Munro and Colin Ingram are also preferred while the alternative of picking Asif Ali instead of either one of them also available. While Fakhar Zaman is also due for a big score, Sohail Akthar could be selected as the second Lahore Qalandars batsman in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Samit Patel had a great outing in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators. While he starred with a well compiled fifty, Samit Patel also picked the crucial wickets of Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed to restrict the Gladiators. He is an excellent option for this game alongside the usual suspects Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Hafeez would be an excellent addition as well with the veteran scoring a brilliant 98 against Islamabad earlier in the season.

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain has done well for Lahore with six wickets in his last two games. He is a valuable addition to the fantasy team alongside teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi has led the bowling attack, with his previous outing against Islamabad yielding figures of 4/18. South African pacer Dale Steyn is another decent option and should pick a wicket or two while Mohammad Musa could also be selected as an additional bowling option in the fantasy team.

Captain: Despite Chris Lynn accounting for 107 runs in four games, he hasn't scored a fifty yet and is due for a big score for Lahore Qalandars. He is the ideal option for captaincy along with Colin Munro, who is one of the most explosive batsmen in PSL 2020. If one were to back an all-rounder for the multiplier picks, Shadab Khan would do with the Islamabad United captain scoring 153 runs and also picking three wickets in PSL 2020 so far.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Samit Patel, Dale Steyn, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Luke Ronchi, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dale Steyn and Dilbar Hussain.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan