ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 21st, 2021

Match 3 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Multan Sultan will begin their PSL campaign amid high expectations. For starters, they roped in Chris Lynn to join forces with James Vince and newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan. With the likes of Shan Masood and Shahid Afridi adding the local flair, the Sultans are favourites to win the PSL this season. Although they have Sohail Tanvir in their ranks, their lack of bowling depth could be an issue.

Their opponents, Islamabad United, are also one of the more fancied teams in the PSL. Led by Shadab Khan, Islamabad arguably have the strongest batting unit in the competition, with Alex Hales and Phil Salt set to open. They have a good blend of youth and experience as well, with budding talent Rohail Nazir being one to watch out for in PSL 2021. With Hasan Ali's arrival, Islamabad United will fancy their chances on Sunday.

Both teams are well-matched, with nothing much to separate them on paper. But Multan Sultans' superior depth might just hand them the edge against a new-look Islamabad United side. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking PSL game beckons at the National Stadium on Sunday.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zafar Gohar

Multan Sultans

James Vince, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Usman Qadir

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Match 3

Date: 21st February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A competitive track with some help on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers awaits the two sides in Karachi. Although the batsmen will need to keep an eye out for early swing, the new ball should skid on to the bat nicely. The spinners might have a say in the outcome of the PSL game, with some turn available off the surface. Batting second is the norm in the evening games, but the nature of the track might suggest otherwise. 160-170 should be the par score, with the pitch slightly on the slower side, given it will be hosting its second game of the day.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Alex Hales, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-captain: Mohd Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-captain: Shadab Khan