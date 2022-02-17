ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi come into the game on the back of two thumping wins over Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. They are on course for a top-four finish and remain the only team in PSL history to qualify for the playoffs every season. However, they face a strong Islamabad United side who have won four out of their seven games this season. Although they will be missing the services of Shadab Khan and Zeeshan Zameer, Islamabad have enough firepower to get one over Zalmi. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking contest beckons in Lahore.

ISL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

PES XI

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal/Mohammad Umar and Salman Irshad

ISL XI

Mohammad Huraira, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Waqas Maqsood

Match Details

ISL vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 17th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is in on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs in the middle overs. There won't be much swing on offer with the new ball, allowing the batters some breathing room. As the match progresses, the spinners will get some turn. Wickets in hand will be the key once again with dew likely to play a part in the second innings. 160-170 should be a par total, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s ISL vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz has blown hot and cold in the PSL, he has scored runs at a fair rate. With Alex Hales not available for the rest of the season, Gurbaz's ability to provide brisk starts in the powerplay should hold him in good stead. While Azam Khan is a fine option himself, watch out for Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the bat in this game.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai hasn't fired for the Peshawar Zalmi in recent games, with his opening partner Mohammad Haris overshadowing him with his explosiveness. However, Zazai is known for his knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order. With the southpaw being due for a big one, Zazai is a good addition to your ISL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has added some much-needed balance and depth to the Peshawar Zalmi side since his arrival. Although Livingstone hasn't scored many runs in the top order so far, he has been a revelation with the ball. He is a must-have in your ISL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali hasn't performed to his standards this season, with the Islamabad pacer picking up just six wickets in seven PSL 2022 matches. With Shadab Khan not being available for this game, the onus will be on Ali to provide the breakthroughs at times of need. Adding his pinch-hitting ability to the equation, Hasan should deliver the goods in this game for Islamabad.

Three best players to pick in ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (ISL) - 404 points

Shoaib Malik (PES) - 482 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 920 points

Key stats for ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Asif Ali - 73 runs in 6 PSL 2022 innings, SR: 165.91

Shoaib Malik - 276 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 46.00

Usman Qadir - 8 wickets in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 24.00

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Usman Qadir

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Wasim, Liam Livingstone, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Usman Qadir

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar