ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a brilliant win against Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi look to sustain their momentum as they face Islamabad United in the second match on Saturday. While Peshawar had to overcome rain and the Lahore Qalandars in a shortened game, Islamabad United are still reeling from their close defeat to the defending champions, Quetta Gladiators earlier in the week.

This fixture pits Islamabad United's explosive batting unit against a fearsome Peshawar Zalmi bowling trio of Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali. While both teams look well-equipped on paper, Peshawar Zalmi are slight favourites for this game. With an exciting contest awaiting in Rawalpindi between two former PSL champions, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs PES.

ISL vs PES Teams:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates:

Islamabad United:

Although they suffered another disappointing loss to Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United should persist with the same side that featured on Friday. There is a possibility of Dale Steyn featuring in the team, in which case Colin Munro might have to make way. On paper, their batting is one of the best in the competition. With Colin Ingram and Shadab Khan complementing the top order nicely, Islamabad United looks well-equipped to tackle the Peshawar bowlers. Their bowling attack has a lot of variety in it with Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Musa being the key. Asif Ali hasn't fired for Islamabad United in PSL 2020 and is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on in this game.

Possible XI: Ronchi(WK), Munro/Talat, Malan, Ingram, Shadab (C), Asif, Faheem, Raees/Steyn, Abdullah, Musa and Butt.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar should stick with the same side that played against Lahore Qalandars. While Kamran Akmal has impressed with a PSL century to his name, Peshawar will be hoping for a good performance from Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone in the top order. They have sufficient depth in the batting unit with Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz capable of teeing off in the death overs. With Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali in decent form as well, Peshawar will look to get the all-important win on Saturday.

Possible XI: Banton, Akmal(WK), Haider, Livingstone, Gregory, Sammy(C), Wahab, Hasan, Rahat, Amir and Mohsin.

Match Details:

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 13

29th February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring game is on the cards on Saturday. There isn't much help for the bowlers with the pacers having to revert to change of pace. However, persistent rains could result in a shortened game or even a washout. If a match does take place, chasing would be the ideal option upon winning the toss in Rawalpindi.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton had a decent outing in the previous game with a quick-fire cameo of 34. With rain expected to play a role in this game as well, Tom Banton can be backed to come good once again. He is preferred in the fantasy team alongside Luke Ronchi, whose strike-rate of 165 is noteworthy. With the veteran looking in good touch, Ronchi could make merry on a good batting track.

Batsmen: Dawid Malan has tailed off after a good start to PSL 2020. The Englishman has enjoyed a great last few months or so with England and in the BPL and is selected alongside Liam Livingstone. Haider Ali has been in fine form with the youngster scoring a rapid cameo of 34 against Lahore Qalandars. With the U-19 starlet available for a reasonable price, his selection bodes well for the balance of the side. Colin Munro is also a viable option and could be picked alongside Malan if credits suffice.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan has been brilliant in the Islamabad United middle order with 99 runs in three outings. With his leg-spin also expected to come into play, he is a must-have in the side along with Lewis Gregory. Faheem Ashraf's ability to pick wickets in the death overs is also a valuable asset and could be backed as the third allrounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz is another must-have player in the side. While Riaz has a lot of experience under his belt, his ability to nail the yorker in the death overs is second to none in the Peshawar Zalmi line-up. Along with Wahab Riaz, the likes of Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali also warranty a spot on the fantasy team owing to their consistent performances in PSL 2020. While Amad Butt's tally of five wickets holds him in good stead, Rumman Raees could also be selected if he keeps his place in the Islamabad United playing 11.

Captain: Dawid Malan is due for a big score in PSL 2020. Given his track record in T20 cricket over the last few months, he should be backed with captaincy for this game. Tom Banton's knock of 34 off just 15 balls in the previous game also makes for a good case. While Colin Munro's explosive batting ability is also a decent option, Liam Livingstone is another viable punt for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Amad Butt.

Captain: Dawid Malan, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Amad Butt and Rumman Raees.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone