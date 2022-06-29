ISL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 8

Israel (ISL) will take on Spain (SPA) in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Wednesday at the Belgian Oval in Gent. Spain got off to a good start in the tournament, defeating Malta by six wickets in their first game.

Yasir Ali was fantastic for them and served them well with his all-around performances. The team will strive to deliver another winning performance to strengthen their chances of qualifying in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Israel did not get the expected result in their first game, as they were defeated by Portugal by 46 runs. They will be looking to get back on track, so a thrilling game in Gent is expected with both teams going all out for a win.

ISL vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

ISL XI

Shailesh Bangera (wk), Eshkol Solomon, Yoghav Nagavkar, Gabi Schachat, Levi Kamarlekar, Josh Evans (c), Eitamar Kahamkar, Yair Nagavkar, Abraham Amado, Eliezer Samson, Niv Nagavkar

SPA XI

Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Josh Trembeath-Moro, Mohammad Kamran, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Hamza Saleem Dar, Zulqarnain Haider

Match Details

Match: ISL vs SPA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 8

Date and Time: June 29, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The Belgian Oval has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 145 runs.

Today's ISL vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Doyle-Calle: He had an excellent game against Malta, scoring 50 runs at a strike rate of 185.19, including five fours and two sixes, and has also been decent behind the stumps. He'll be eager to perform in this game as well.

Batters

Hamza Dar: Hamza Dar is a talented batter who has had a good year with the bat. He has the ability to hit the ball hard and play long innings. However, he had a rare failure in his previous outing against Malta, scoring only 5 runs, so he will look to change things up in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali is an outstanding all-rounder who does quite well with both the ball and the bat. He took two wickets and scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 106.56 against Malta, making him a multiplier pick for fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Abraham Amado - Abraham Amado bowled well against Portugal, picking up two wickets at a 9.50 economy rate. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ISL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Charlie Rumistrzewicz (SPA) - 43 points

Niv Nagavkar (ISL) - 56 points

Lorne Burns (SPA) - 42 points

Important Stats for ISL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Kamran Muhammad: Two wickets in his previous outing.

Josh Evans: 24 runs and one wicket in his previous outing.

Mikki Cohen: 27 runs in his previous outing.

ISL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

ISL vs SPA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Doyle-Calle, Hamza Saleem Dar, Eshkol Solomon, Gabi Schachat, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, Josh Evans, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Mohammad Kamran, Abraham Amado, Niv Nagavkar

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Josh Evans

ISL vs SPA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Doyle-Calle, Hamza Saleem Dar, Eshkol Solomon, Gabi Schachat, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, Josh Evans, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Mohammad Kamran, Abraham Amado, Niv Nagavkar

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Mohammad Kamran.

