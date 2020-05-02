ISM v CHI Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 3rd, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The ICCT Smashers will be playing their final league stage game of the Taipei T10 League 2020 when they square off against the Chiayi Swingers in Match 11 of the competition.

This game will be the Smashers' second game on the same day, after their match against the FCC Formosans, the first game of the day. The Swingers, who lost their opening encounter to the FCC Formosans will be eager to get their campaign back on track with a win against the Smashers.

Squads to choose from

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

Predicted Playing XIs

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gaur, Sanjay Zaveri, Ujjaval Vekariya, Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani.

Chiayi Swingers: Vishwajit S Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lakhande.

Match Details

Match: ICCT Smashers v Chiayi Swingers

Date: May 3rd, 2020 at 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The outfield has been slight irregular all through the competition, prompting batsmen to go for the big shots more than often. However, with movement available for the pacers and a little turn for the spinners, shot making could pose quite a challenge.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ISM v CHI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Chattrani; D Jain, D Barshilia, R Mehta, S Hajari; D Shah, S Patel, V Tawar; P More, S Pilankar, S Doshi.

Captain - D Shah, Vice-captain - D Jain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Chattrani; D Jain, D Barshilia, R Mehta, S Hajari; S Patel, N Shah, S Shevagan; P More, S Pilankar, Y Rajput.

Captain - R Mehta, Vice-captain - D Barshilia

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.