ISM v FCF Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 3rd, 2020

The first match on Sunday as per the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will feature an encounter between the ICCT Smashers and FCC Formosans at the Yingfeng Ground.

The Smashers and Formosans have played a match each in the competition, and with the Formosans set to play a match on Saturday as well, the Arun Parappagoudar-led side will want to build on some momentum.

While the Formasans commenced their campaign with a 6-wicket win, the Smashers were inflicted a 5-wicket loss in their first match and will be keen to bounce back with a win in this match.

Squads to choose from

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Predicted Playing XIs

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Ujjaval Vekariya, Mohit Guar, Sanjay Zaveri, Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani.

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.

Match Details

Match: ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans

Date: May 3rd, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

There will be a little swing on offer for the fast bowlers with the new ball, but apart from that, there's not much purchase for the spinners. With hovering clouds set to remain a constant factor all through the day, a gentle breeze is expected.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ISM v FCF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh; D Jain, R Mehta, R Aditya; D Shah, A Mrinal, S Patel, A Parappagoudar, P Kumar, M Sadique, O Bhat.

Captain - A Parappagoudar, Vice-captain - D Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh; D Jain, R Mehta, N Gupta; D Shah, A Mrinal, A Parappagoudar; P Kumar, M Sadique, O Bhat, S Doshi.

Captain - A Mrinal, Vice-captain - N Gupta

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.