ITA vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match – July 20, 2023

Italy will square off against Ireland in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Qualifiers 2023 at Goldenacre Sports Ground in Edinburgh. On July 20, the match is set to commence at 03:00 PM IST.

Italy played their last T20I in Spain Triangular T20I Series, where they ended at the bottom of the rankings with three losses in four games. In contrast, Ireland's most recent T20I encounter took place in March 2023 against Bangladesh, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

Given their greater experience, Ireland is expected to be the frontrunner in today's match against Italy.

On that note, here are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ITA vs IRE Dream11 match.

#3 Mark Adair (IRE) - 8.5 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mark Adair stood out as Ireland's top wicket-taker during the recent CWC Qualifiers 2023, claiming 13 wickets in six matches while being economical.

Notably, he hasn’t been wicketless in his last six T20Is, securing a total of 9 wickets. Considering his current form in both formats, he would be a safe choice as the vice-captain for your ITA vs IRE Dream11 team.

#2 Grant Stewart (ITA) - 9.0 credits

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires - Vitality Blast T20

Grant Stewart, a key player for Italy, serves as a top-order batter and a medium-pacer. Since his debut in 2021, he has showcased excellent performances, featuring in 10 matches where he amassed 310 runs and also contributed with 5 wickets.

His standout display in the recent T20 Blast, where he emerged as Kent's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 14 matches, further establishes his form.

With an average of 34.44 and three half-centuries, Stewart will be keen to continue his form in the upcoming ITA vs IRE Dream11 match.

#1 Harry Tector (IRE) - 8.0 credits

England Lions v Ireland: Warm Up Game

Harry Tector has been a consistent and reliable middle-order batsman for Ireland, and he now occasionally contributes with his bowling as well. In the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, he made a mark by smashing 233 runs, including three half-centuries. In T20Is this year, he has also showcased his all-round abilities, scoring 133 runs and taking 7 wickets with the ball.

Given his impressive all-round performances in recent times, Tector emerges as the top choice to lead your ITA vs IRE Dream11 team as captain.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's ITA vs IRE Dream11 Contest? Harry Tector Grant Stewart 0 votes