ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 9

Italy (ITA) will lock horns with Jersey (JER) in the ninth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Wednesday.

Italy are currently placed in third position in the points table, having won two out of their four matches. They defeated Denmark by nine wickets in their previous match. Jersey, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the standings with four wins from as many matches. They registered a four-wicket victory over Germany in their last outing.

ITA vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Gareth Kyle Berg (C), Jade Dernbach, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (WK), Gian Meade, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Damith Kosala.

JER XI

Charles Perchard (C), Jake Dunford (WK), Dominic Blampied, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Harrison Carlyon, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

Match Details

ITA vs JER, Match 9, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. A score of around 150 could prove to be par on this wicket. The team winning the toss should bat first as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first.

Today’s ITA vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh: Singh has scored 56 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 88.88. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Gian Meade: Meade is a consistent performer with the bat and can also bowl if required. He has scored 83 runs while also picking up six wickets in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier.

Harrison Carlyon: Carlyon can provide you with some valuable points today, having scored 83 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

Grant Stewart: Stewart has been in decent form for Italy, scoring 78 runs and picking up four wickets in four matches.

Benjamin Ward: Ward has been exceptional so far with both the bat and ball. He has scored 93 runs while also scalping eight wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Dom Blampied: Blampied has picked up four wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.07. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Jaspreet Singh: Jaspreet is a consistent bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has scalped seven wickets in four matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Benjamin Ward (JER) - 434 points

Charles Perchard (JER) - 377 points

Gian Meade (ITA) - 305 points

Grant Stewart (ITA) - 257 points

Jaspreet Singh (ITA) - 247 points

Important Stats for ITA vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Benjamin Ward: 93 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 106.89 and ER - 4.37

Charles Perchard: 23 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 255.55 and ER - 5.06

Gian Meade: 83 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 83.00 and ER - 5.56

Grant Stewart: 78 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 136.84 and ER - 5.06

Jaspreet Singh: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.38

ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier)

ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Jonty Jenner, Gian Meade, Harrison Carlyon, Gareth Kyle Berg, Grant Stewart, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Ward, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Dom Blampied.

Captain: Grant Stewart. Vice-captain: Gian Meade.

ITA vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Jonty Jenner, Gian Meade, Harrison Carlyon, Grant Stewart, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Ward, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Dom Blampied, Madupa Fernando.

Captain: Gian Meade. Vice-captain: Grant Stewart.

Edited by Samya Majumdar