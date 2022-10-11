ITA vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 10

Match 10 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Italy (ITA) locking horns with Spain (SPA) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top match picks and the pitch report.

Spain have won both of their last two matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Italy, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two games and will be curious to make a comeback.

Italy will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Spain have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ITA vs SPA Match Details

Match 10 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 11, at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITA vs SPA, Match 10

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands XI and Italy, where a total of 233 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ITA vs SPA Form Guide

ITA - L L

SPA - W W

ITA vs SPA Probable Playing XI

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umar Gujjar, Roshan Silva (c), Jagmeet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif, Sikander Abbas, Ahmed Anik, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Zain Naqvi, Hasan Ali-I, and Baljit Singh.

SPA Playing XI

No injury updates.

C Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar (c), Muhammad Babar, Gurvinder Singh, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Daniel Doyle Calle, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Thomas Vine, Kamran Muhammad, and Atif Muhammad.

ITA vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Algar

A Algar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Rillagodage is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Doyle

B Singh and D Doyle are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Gujjar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Dhiman

C Kalugamage and P Dhiman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sharif is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Muhammad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Kamran and A Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ITA vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

P Dhiman

P Dhiman is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 12 runs and scalped two wickets in the last match against England XI.

C Kalugamage

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make C Kalugamage the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs. He picked up two wickets in the last match against Spain.

5 Must-Picks for ITA vs SPA, Match 10

C Kalugamage

P Dhiman

M Kamran

D Doyle

J Singh

Italy vs Spain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Italy vs Spain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Italy vs Spain Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rillagodage, A Algar

Batters: R Singh, U Gujjar, D Doyle, B Singh

All-rounders: P Dhiman, C Kalugamage

Bowlers: A Muhammad, M Kamran, J Singh

Italy vs Spain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Italy vs Spain Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Algar

Batters: U Gujjar, D Doyle, B Singh

All-rounders: P Dhiman, C Kalugamage, A Sharif, H Dar

Bowlers: L Burns, M Kamran, J Singh

