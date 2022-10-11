ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Championship Week Match 7

Italy will take on England XI in the seventh match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have lost two games in a row to start this Championship Week. Italy have lost two games while batting first as they failed to defend scores of 118 and 116 against Spain and Netherlands XI respectively.

Meanwhile, England XI couldn’t defend 104 against Spain before they fell 32 runs short while chasing 119 against Scotland XI.

ITA vs ENG-XI, Match Details

The seventh match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Italy and England XI will be played on October 11, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA vs ENG-XI

Date & Time: October 11, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 122

Average 2nd-innings score: 112

ITA vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Italy Team News

No major injury concerns.

Italy Probable Playing XI: Rajmani Sandhu, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Umar Gujjar, Zain Naqvi, Anik Ahmed, Pidusha Fernando, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasan Ali, Jagmeet Singh, and Sujith Rillagodage (wk).

England XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

England XI Probable Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Thomas Bevan, Eliot Callis, Andy Rishton, Tom Keast, Sam Pearce, Jafer Chohan, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, and Mungo Russell.

Today’s ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dan Lincoln (2 matches, 35 runs)

Dan Lincoln has looked in good touch with the bat. The England XI skipper has mustered 35 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 184.21.

Top Batter Pick

Baljit Singh (12 matches, 215 runs, 5 wickets)

Baljit Singh has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 215 runs while striking at 210.78 and has hit 19 sixes along with 17 fours. He has also picked up five wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amir Sharif (11 matches, 216 runs, 3 wickets)

Amir Sharif is batting really well and has aggregated 216 runs at a strike rate of 189.47. He has smashed 21 sixes as well. He has chipped in with three scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jagmeet Singh (12 matches, 15 wickets)

Jagmeet Singh has been in top form with the ball. He has scalped 15 wickets in 12 matches and has an economy rate of 6.33 in this tournament.

ITA vs ENG-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Crishan Kalugamage (11 matches, 78 runs, 16 wickets)

Crishan Kalugamage has been in superb form with the ball. He returned with 16 wickets in 17 overs across 11 games. He has accumulated 78 runs at a strike rate of 152.94 in this tournament.

Andy Rishton (2 matches, 35 runs, 1 wicket)

Andy Rishton has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 35 runs while striking at 233.33. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name at an economy of 8.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Crishan Kalugamage 78 runs & 16 wickets in 11 matches Andy Rishton 35 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Amir Sharif 216 runs & 3 wickets in 11 matches Jagmeet Singh 15 wickets in 12 matches Baljit Singh 215 runs & 5 wickets in 12 matches

ITA vs ENG-XI match expert tips

The all-rounders and big-hitters will be the top captaincy picks. The likes of Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif along with Baljit Singh, Dan Lincoln and Thomas Bevan might be the ones to watch out for.

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs England XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Thomas Bevan, Baljit Singh, Umar Gujjar

All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Alex Russell, Jagmeet Singh, Hasan Ali

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Italy vs England XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Thomas Bevan, Baljit Singh, Rajmani Sandhu

All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Mungo Russell, Jagmeet Singh, Anik Ahmed

