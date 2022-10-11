ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Championship Week Match 7

Italy will take on England XI in the seventh match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams have lost two games in a row to start this Championship Week. Italy have lost two games while batting first as they failed to defend scores of 118 and 116 against Spain and Netherlands XI respectively.
Meanwhile, England XI couldn’t defend 104 against Spain before they fell 32 runs short while chasing 119 against Scotland XI.
ITA vs ENG-XI, Match Details
The seventh match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Italy and England XI will be played on October 11, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ITA vs ENG-XI
Date & Time: October 11, 2022, 5.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average 1st-innings score: 122
Average 2nd-innings score: 112
ITA vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 today
Italy Team News
No major injury concerns.
Italy Probable Playing XI: Rajmani Sandhu, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Umar Gujjar, Zain Naqvi, Anik Ahmed, Pidusha Fernando, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasan Ali, Jagmeet Singh, and Sujith Rillagodage (wk).
England XI Team News
No major injury concerns.
England XI Probable Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Thomas Bevan, Eliot Callis, Andy Rishton, Tom Keast, Sam Pearce, Jafer Chohan, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell, and Mungo Russell.
Today’s ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Dan Lincoln (2 matches, 35 runs)
Dan Lincoln has looked in good touch with the bat. The England XI skipper has mustered 35 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 184.21.
Top Batter Pick
Baljit Singh (12 matches, 215 runs, 5 wickets)
Baljit Singh has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 215 runs while striking at 210.78 and has hit 19 sixes along with 17 fours. He has also picked up five wickets with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Amir Sharif (11 matches, 216 runs, 3 wickets)
Amir Sharif is batting really well and has aggregated 216 runs at a strike rate of 189.47. He has smashed 21 sixes as well. He has chipped in with three scalps with the ball.
Top Bowler Pick
Jagmeet Singh (12 matches, 15 wickets)
Jagmeet Singh has been in top form with the ball. He has scalped 15 wickets in 12 matches and has an economy rate of 6.33 in this tournament.
ITA vs ENG-XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Crishan Kalugamage (11 matches, 78 runs, 16 wickets)
Crishan Kalugamage has been in superb form with the ball. He returned with 16 wickets in 17 overs across 11 games. He has accumulated 78 runs at a strike rate of 152.94 in this tournament.
Andy Rishton (2 matches, 35 runs, 1 wicket)
Andy Rishton has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 35 runs while striking at 233.33. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name at an economy of 8.00.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ITA vs ENG-XI match expert tips
The all-rounders and big-hitters will be the top captaincy picks. The likes of Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif along with Baljit Singh, Dan Lincoln and Thomas Bevan might be the ones to watch out for.
ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln
Batters: Thomas Bevan, Baljit Singh, Umar Gujjar
All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif
Bowlers: Alex Russell, Jagmeet Singh, Hasan Ali
ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Dan Lincoln
Batters: Thomas Bevan, Baljit Singh, Rajmani Sandhu
All-rounders: Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Crishan Kalugamage, Amir Sharif
Bowlers: Mungo Russell, Jagmeet Singh, Anik Ahmed