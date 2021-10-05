ITA vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 7

Italy (ITA) will take on Spain (SPA) in match number seven of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Italy managed to reach the final in Group C, but they haven't had a great start to the Championship Week. They have lost both their games, with Belgium and Netherlands XI beating them comprehensively. Meanwhile, Spain were the Group A runners-up, but they lost both their games on day one of the Championship Week as well. Netherlands XI and England XI beat them.

ITA vs SPA Probable Playing 11 today

Italy: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Rajmani Sandhu, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Jaspreet Singh

Spain: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

Match Details

ITA vs SPA, European Cricket Championship, Match 7

Date & Time: October 5th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up huge totals consistently at the venue. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. Another high-scoring European Cricket Championship game could be on the cards today.

Today’s ITA vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nisar Ahmed – Ahmed has chipped in really well with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, accumulating 181 runs at a strike rate of 150.83.

Batsmen

Jack Perman – Perman has been in solid touch, scoring 190 runs while striking at 184.47.

Hamza Saleem – The Spain middle-order batsman has amassed 253 runs at a strike rate of 212.60 in the European Cricket Championship.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif – Sharif is currently leading the wicket-taking charts in the ECC T10 with 17 scalps to his name. He has also amassed 375 runs, including 33 sixes.

Kuldeep Lal – The off-spinning all-rounder has been excellent with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 117 runs while also picking up 12 wickets.

Bowlers

Zulqarnain Haider – Haider has been in good form with the ball, having taken 13 wickets in 11 games so far.

Jaspreet Singh – The Italy pacer has picked up 13 wickets in the European Cricket Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Sharif (ITA): 1261 points

Baljit Singh (ITA): 687 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA): 640 points

Jaspreet Singh (ITA): 519 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA): 467 points

Important stats for ITA vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Sharif: 375 runs & 17 wickets; SR – 208.33 ER – 9.87

Baljit Singh: 214 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 201.88 & ER – 10.22

Hamza Saleem: 253 runs; SR – 212.60

Kuldeep Lal: 117 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 172.06 & ER – 11.08

ITA vs SPA Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Match 7.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nisar Ahmed, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Damith Kosala, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Muhammad Imran, Zulqarnain Haider

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal

Dream11 Team for Italy vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 - Championship Week Match 7.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nisar Ahmed, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Zulqarnain Haider

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Baljit Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar