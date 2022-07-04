ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday, 4th July.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans started their TNPL campaign on the right note, beating the Ruby Trichy Warriors in a close-fought encounter. The likes of Tushar Raheja and M Mohammed were brilliant with the bat, but they will want their big players to step up as well. Dindigul Dragons, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Nellai Royal Kings. Hari Nishanth and Co. will be eyeing a return to winning ways and will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Dindigul.

ITT vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Vishal Vaidhya, R Vivek, RK Mokit Hariharan, K Monish, L Vignesh, AG Pradeep, M Silambarasan, S Arun and Rangaraj Suthesh.

ITT XI

S Siddharth, Srikanth Anirudha (c), Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja (wk), M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath and Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan.

Match Details

ITT vs DD, TNPL 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 4th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at this venue, the batters should enjoy the conditions on offer. There won't be much swing available for the pacers early on, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay restrictions. The pitch could slow down as the match progresses, allowing the spinners to have a say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s ITT vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Tushar Raheja: Tushar Raheja put in a fine performance in the previous game, guiding ITT to a big win over the Ruby Trichy Warriors. Raheja is a technically solid batter who can play both pace and spin well, holding him in good stead. With Raheja likely to bat higher up the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

R Vivek: R Vivek has had his moments with both the bat and ball for the Dragons, even winning the Player of the Match award in their lone win this season. While his bowling has been used sparingly, it is his batting that will be key for the Dragons. Given his recent form, he should be a decent addition to your ITT vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Mohammed: M Mohammed was the star of the show in the previous game for ITT, picking up a wicket and scoring some quick runs down the order. He has been a consistent performer in the TNPL over the last few seasons, with his bowling record being noteworthy. With Mohammed bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your ITT vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rangaraj Suthesh: Rangaraj Suthesh has blown hot and cold in TNPL 2022, unable to pick up many wickets and often proving to be expensive. However, he remains the Dragons' go-to bowler in the powerplay, given his ability to swing the new ball. With Suthesh due a good performance, he could be backed to claim a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ITT vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth (DD)

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Maan Bafna (ITT)

Important stats for ITT vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth - 122 runs in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 40.67

R Vivek - 40 runs and 3 wickets in 3 TNPL 2022 matches

M Mohammed - 29(15) and 1/38 vs Ruby Trichy Warriors in the previous TNPL 2022 match

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, Tushar Raheja, R Vivek, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Anand, M Mohammed, Hari Nishanth, Aswin Crist, M Silamabarasan, S Mohan Prasath and R Suthesh.

Captain: Hari Nishanth. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mani Bharathi, Tushar Raheja, AG Pradeep, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Anand, M Mohammed, Hari Nishanth, Aswin Crist, M Silamabarasan, R Rajkumar and R Suthesh.

Captain: K Mani Bharathi. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far