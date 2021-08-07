ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 25

TNPL 2021

Match 25 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans taking on the Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be eyeing a big win in today's TNPL fixture to keep their playoff hopes intact. However, they will come across a strong Dindigul Dragons side who can seal their place in the playoffs with a win in this much-awaited clash.

ITT vs DD TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

ITT XI

S Dinesh, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, Francis Rokins, A Karuppusamy, M Mohammed (c), Tushar Raheja (wk), Affan Khader, R Rajkumar, Aswin Crist and Mohan Prasath

DD XI

Hari Nishanth (c), MS Sanjay, Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silamabarasan and Rangaraj Suthesh

Match Details

ITT vs DD, TNPL 2021, Match 25

Date and Time: August 7, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Chepauk with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the pacers will get some extra swing and bounce, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. As the game progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's ITT vs DD TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Mani Bharathi: Although Mani Bharathi has gone about his things at a very brisk rate, he has lacked consistency in the TNPL. He is a must-have in your ITT vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth has been one of the in-form batsmen in the TNPL so far. A terrific striker of the ball, Nishanth often comes up with the goods at the top of the order and can be banked on to deliver yet again today.

All-rounder

M Mohammed: ITT captain M Mohammed has been one of the standout bowlers in the TNPL alongside the likes of Periyaswamy and Sai Kishore. Handy with the bat as well, Mohammed is another player to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

R Suthesh: Another bowler who has been brilliant in TNPL 2021, Suthesh has often picked up wickets with the new ball and in death overs. Given his skill-set, he would be a great addition to your ITT vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITT vs DD Dream11 prediction team

M Mohammed (ITT) - 418 points

C Hari Nishanth (DD) - 332 points

K Mani Bharathi (DD) - 301 points

Important stats for ITT vs DD TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

C Hari Nishanth: 220 runs in 6 TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 36.67

Mani Bharathi: 162 runs in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, SR: 148.62

M Mohammed: 10 wickets in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.50

Rangaraj Suthesh: 9 wickets in 6 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.33

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, C Hari Nishanth, P Rokins, R Srinivasan, M Mohammed, R Rajkumar, M Silambarasan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, A Crist and M Bafna

Captain: C Hari Nishanth. Vice-captain: M Mohammed

ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mani Bharathi, C Hari Nishanth, P Rokins, S Swaminathan, M Mohammed, R Rajkumar, M Silambarasan, R Vivek, G Singh, A Crist and M Bafna

Captain: M Mohammed. Vice-captain: K Mani Bharathi

Edited by Samya Majumdar