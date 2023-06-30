ITT vs SS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 1, 2023

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans will be up against each other in the TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. Both teams find themselves in the lower half of the league table, showcasing an inconsistent performance so far in the tournament.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, currently in the sixth spot, have had mixed results. They have suffered three losses, but managed to secure two victories. Inconsistency has been a major challenge for them, and they will be keen to find their rhythm in this crucial encounter.

On the other hand, the Salem Spartans, currently in the seventh spot, have also struggled to find their form. They have been plagued by inconsistency, with just one win from five games. However, they will be determined to turn things around and make a strong statement against Tiruppur.

In this highly anticipated encounter, there are three standout players who could prove to be excellent captaincy picks for your ITT vs SS Dream11 team.

#3 Sai Kishore (ITT) - 8 Credits

Sai Kishore is an experienced left-arm bowler and a valuable asset for Tiruppur. Not only has he impressed with his bowling, but he has also showcased his batting prowess in recent matches. His explosive knock of 50 runs off just 24 balls against Trichy was a testament to his all-round abilities.

Moreover, he contributed with both bat and ball by scoring 45 runs and taking two wickets against Dindigul. Given his form and consistency, Sai Kishore is a definite captaincy pick in the ITT vs SS Dream11.

#2 Tushar Raheja (ITT) - 7 Credits

Tushar Raheja has been a consistent performer with the bat for Tiruppur. He has amassed 122 runs in five matches, with a top knock of 49 against Nellai. Raheja has shown a good understanding of building innings and providing stability to the team.

His ability to play anchor innings and capitalize on scoring opportunities makes him a player to watch out for in the ITT vs SS Dream11 team. With his consistent run-scoring ability, Tushar Raheja is another strong candidate for captaincy in your ITT vs SS Dream11 team.

#1 Abhishek Tanwar (SS) - 9 Credits

Abhishek Tanwar has been a standout performer for the Salem Spartans in the tournament so far. He has showcased his consistency with seven wickets in five matches. Notably, his exceptional figures of 3/9 against Trichy underline his ability to deliver impactful performances.

Tanwar's experience and consistency make him a valuable captaincy pick in the ITT vs SS Dream11 team. He can also contribute with the bat when needed, adding further value to his selection to the team.

