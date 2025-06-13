ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will see Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) squaring off against Salem Spartans (SS) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Friday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITT vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Dindigul Dragons by a big margin of nine wickets. Salem Spartans, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Trichy Grand Cholas by seven runs.

The two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Salem Spartans have won three matches while Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won two.

ITT vs SS Match Details

The ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will be played on June 13 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ITT vs SS, 9th Match

Date and Time: 13th June, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

The pitch at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is balanced with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Lyca Kovai Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ITT vs SS Form Guide

ITT - W L

SS - W W

ITT vs SS Probable Playing XI

ITT Playing XI

No injury updates

Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mohamed Ali, Esakkimuthu A, M Mathivannan, R Silambarasan, T Natarajan

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

S Abhishek (c), Hari Nishanth, R Kavin (wk), Rajendran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, S Harish Kumar, J Gowri Sankar, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah

ITT vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Raheja

T Raheja is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 144 runs in the last two matches. R Kavin is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

H Nishanth

N Rajagopal and H Nishanth are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. H Nishanth is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. P Ranjan Paul is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Mohammed

S Sandhu and M Mohammed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Mohammed will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 8 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. Mathivanan M is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Esakkimuthu A and R Sai Kishore. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. M Poiyamozhi is another good bowler pick for today's match.

ITT vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

T Raheja

T Raheja is one of the most crucial picks from Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 144 runs in the last two matches.

M Mohammed

M Mohammed is one of the most crucial good picks from the Salem Spartans squad. He is in middle notch form and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 8 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ITT vs SS, 9th Match

M Mohammed

S Sandhu

T Raheja

R Sai Kishore

H Nishanth

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Kavin, T Raheja

Batters: P Ranjan Paul, N Rajagopal, H Nishanth

All-rounders: S Sandhu, M Mohammed, Mathivanan M

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi, Esakkimuthu A

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Kavin, T Raheja

Batters: N Rajagopal, H Nishanth

All-rounders: S Sandhu, M Mohammed, Mathivanan M, G Sankar

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, R Shah, Esakkimuthu A

