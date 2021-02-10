JAM v TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 11th, 2021

Jamaica will lock horns with Trinidad & Tobago in Match 4 of the Super50 Cup 2021 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Jamaica have a strong bowling unit with the likes of Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas in their ranks. The team has a good batting lineup too but lacks experienced players in their squad.

Trinidad & Tobago, on the other hand, will go into this fixture with a slight edge over their opponent. They have a balanced batting and bowling unit. The T & T team comprises international stars like Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, and many others.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica

Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Trinidad and Tobago

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Jamaica

Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Jamie Merchant, Paul Palmer, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Trinidad and Tobago

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Match Details

Match: Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago, Match 4

Date & Time: 11th February, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch has played in favor of the bowlers in recent times. The pacers have fared well when compared to spinners, as the conditions are most suitable for them.

Batsmen have struggled to score in bulk at this venue and will face more difficulties while chasing. Moreover, teams batting first have a better record at this venue. Thus, captains should opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

JAM v TRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM v TRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rowman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, and Jayden Seales.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Rowman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hossain, and Ravi Rampaul.

Captain: Lendl Simmons Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine