JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2021, Match 6

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Barbados Royals in the sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

Jamaica Tallawahs have begun their CPL 2021 season in grand fashion. A Dre Russ show helped them get past 255 runs and their bowlers defended the target with relative ease. Barbados Royals meanwhile, have been unimpressive in their first couple of matches this season. They have suffered two consecutive defeats and are the underdogs going into this match.

JAM vs BR Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM XI

Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan

BR XI

Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope (wk), Azam Khan, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas

Match Details

JAM vs BR, Caribbean Premier League 2021 Match 6

Date and Time: 29th August, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and both batsmen and bowlers will find some assistance from the wicket. The average first innings score here is 170-180. Both sides would find it easier to bat first.

Today’s JAM vs BR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton can also play plenty of big shots and packs a lot of power. He scored 47 runs in the first matches and his innings included six fours and two sixes.

Batsmen

Glenn Phillips is yet to shine in the tournament. In two matches he has collected 29 runs at a strike rate of below 100. However, his potential is immense and he was in great form during the T20 Blast as well.

All-rounders

Andre Russell came on in the 18th over of the first match to smash a 14-ball 50 not out. He also rolled up his sleeve to pick up a wicket later in the game. He’s an obvious captaincy choice for the JAM vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy side.

Jason Holder is a reliable all-rounder who can change the course of the match. He could prove to be a pivotal asset.

Bowlers

Oshane Thomas has picked up three four wickets in two matches and will be expected to lead the line once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Oshane Thomas (BR) – 138 points

Mohammad Amir (BR) – 129 points

Andre Russell (JAM) – 118 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) – 114 points

Chadwick Walton (JAM) – 97 points

Important stats for JAM vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell: 50 runs and 1 wicket

Oshane Thomas: 4 wickets

Mohammad Amir: 4 wickets

Shai Hope: 64 runs

Chadwick Walton: 47 runs

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Oshane Thomas

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava