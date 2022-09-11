JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of CPL 2022 will see the Barbados Royals (BR) face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs BR Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals have been the team to beat in CPL 2022 with four wins in as many games. While Kyle Mayers has starred for them, the likes of Obed McCoy and David Miller have also played their parts to perfection. However, their unbeaten streak is on the line against a decent Jamaica Tallawahs side that has won two out of their three matches so far. They will bank on their strong bowling attack to deliver the goods as they seek to return to winning ways. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in St Lucia.

JAM vs BR Match Details, CPL 2022

The 14th match of CPL 2022 has the Barbados Royals taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs BR, CPL 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Live Streaming: Fancode

JAM vs BR Pitch Report

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on with the average first innings total being 172 this season. Pacers have accounted for 77% of the wickets with the powerplay phase being crucial. Chasing has been the preferred option with the record favouring them this season as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 3

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 167

JAM vs BR Form Guide

Barbados Royals: W-W-W-W

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L

JAM vs BR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Devon Thomas, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy and Oshane Thomas.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Amir Jangoo, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James and Mohammad Amir.

JAM vs BR Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (3 matches, 68 runs, Average: 22.67)

Quinton de Kock has been decent in the CPL with scores of 0,25 and 44 in three innings. The southpaw is slowly finding form after a woeful Hundred campaign in which he scored no fifties. With de Kock capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your JAM vs BR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (4 matches, 115 runs, strike-rate: 159.72)

David Miller has also been in good form in the CPL with 115 runs in four matches. He has already scored a fifty at this venue, against a strong Trinbago Knight Riders bowling attack. With Miller taking up a floater's role and maximizing his favourable match-ups, he is a must-have in your JAM vs BR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (4 matches, 194 runs, 4 wickets)

Kyle Mayers has been the standout player in CPL 2022 this season. He is the top runscorer at the time of writing, scoring 194 runs in four matches. He has backed it up with four wickets with the ball too. With the conditions also suiting him, Mayers is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 9.44)

Mohammad Amir has been brilliant for the Jamaica Tallawahs, picking nine wickets in four matches. In addition to his impressive average of 9.44, he is conceding less than run-a-ball in the CPL this season. With Amir doing well with the new ball particularly, he should pick a wicket or two.

JAM vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell is one of the best batters in the West Indian circuit. He is averaging 30.1 in T20s this season with his strike-rate of 143.9 standing out. With Powell in decent form in the CPL already, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your JAM vs BR Dream11 fantasy team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is a fine T20 player with a heap of experience under his belt. Like Powell, de Kock has also been doing great in T20s this season, scoring 691 runs at a strike-rate of 136.3. Given his knack for scoring big runs, de Kock is bound to be a popular captaincy choice.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 147 runs in 4 matches Kyle Mayers 194 runs, 4 wickets in 4 matches Jason Holder 4 wickets in 4 matches Quinton de Kock 68 runs in 3 matches Mohammad Amir 9 wickets in 4 matches

JAM vs BR match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 14

Migael Pretorius has a wonderful CPL record, picking 20 wickets in 13 matches. He is expected to bowl predominantly in the death overs (16 to 20th overs). If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Pretorius can be a gamechanging selection for your fantasy team.

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy tip - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batter: David Miller, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Corbin Bosch, Imad Wasim

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Obed McCoy, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Kennar Lewis

Batter: David Miller, Azam Khan, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Imad Wasim

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Obed McCoy, Chris Green, Oshane Thomas

