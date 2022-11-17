JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23, Semi-final 2

Jamaica (JAM) will take on Guyana (GUY) in the second semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had a good season so far. Jamaica topped the Zone B points table with four wins and two losses. Guyana, on the other hand, finished second in Zone A.

JAM vs GUY Match Details, Super50 Cup 2022-23

The second semi-final of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between Jamaica and Guyana will be played on November 17 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs GUY, 2nd Semi-final, Super50 Cup 2022-23

Date & Time: November 17th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

JAM vs GUY Pitch Report

Ten Super50 Cup 2022-23 matches (out of which one was washed out) have been played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua, and the track has favored the batters. However, the spinners have found some purchase off the surface as well.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

JAM vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Jamaica: W, W, W, L, W

Guyana: W, L, W, W, W

JAM vs GUY Probable Playing 11 today

Jamaica team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Jamaica Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Chadwick Walton (wk), Andre McCarthy, Alwyn Williams, Rovman Powell (c), Javelle Glen, Odean Smith, Pete Salmon, Jeavor Royal, Nicholson Gordon, Dennis Bulli.

Guyana team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Guyana Probable Playing XI: Anthony Bramble (wk), Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer, Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith.

Today’s JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anthony Bramble (6 matches, 152 runs)

Anthony Bramble has accumulated 152 runs in six outings in addition to taking five catches.

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King (6 matches, 261 runs)

Brandon King has been in solid touch with the bat in the Super50 Cup 2022-23. The Jamaican top-order batter has amassed 261 runs in six matches and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kevin Sinclair (6 matches, 108 runs, 5 wickets)

Kevin Sinclair has made good all-round contributions in the tournament, scoring 108 runs in six innings and picking up five scalps at an economy rate of 4.12.

Top Bowler Pick

Gudakesh Motie (6 matches, 97 runs, 11 wickets)

Gudakesh Motie has been effective with both the bat and ball in the Super50 Cup 2022-23. The left-arm spinner has returned with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.33. He also scored 97 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 97.97.

JAM vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Romario Shepherd (6 matches, 10 wickets, 143 runs)

Romario Shepherd has been in superb form with the ball. The hard-hitting seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.66. On the batting front, he has scored 143 runs while striking at 128.82.

Rovman Powell (6 matches, 216 runs, 2 wickets)

Rovman Powell has amassed 216 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 124.13 with the help of 14 sixes. He has also taken a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 3.85.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Romario Shepherd 143 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches Rovman Powell 216 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Gudakesh Motie 97 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Brandon King 261 runs in 6 matches Dennis Bulli 12 wickets in 2 matches

JAM vs GUY match expert tips

The likes of Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Dennis Bulli, and Gudakesh Motie could be the hot picks in the JAM vs GUY game.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble

Batters: Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Tevin Imlach

All-rounders: Rovman Powell (vc), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd (c), Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Gudakesh Motie

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Anthony Bramble

Batters: Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Tevin Imlach

All-rounders: Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Dennis Bulli (vc), Gudakesh Motie (c)

