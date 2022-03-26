JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 4

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women in the fourth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

Jamshedpur have had a horrific start to their campaign. They lost their first match against Ranchi Roses by 55 runs. The Jasmines were bowled out for a paltry score of 61 runs while chasing 117. They will be searching for a more respectable performance with the bat.

Dhanbad Daffodils, meanwhile, are the only team yet to play a game in the competition. They will hope to begin their campaign on a winning note against Jamshedpur.

JAM-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Kumari Sabita, Ila Khan, Sonia Shyam (c), Sandhya Kumari, Supiya Saloni, Pragati Kumari, Nikita Singh, Priti Kumari, Israni Soren, Heena Anis, Shampi Kumari

DHA-W XI

Jaya Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Nilam Mehta, Khushbu Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Shanti Kumari- II

Match Details

JAM-W vs DHA-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 26th March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to have a pretty nice batting surface, where pacers could be crucial. The spinners will be important for taking control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I. Khan scored 18 runs in the first match against Ranchi. She will be hopeful of a bigger innings.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, P. Kumari has picked up two wickets, having bowled at an economy rate of six.

Sonia was the highest scorer for her side in the first match, scoring 21 runs. She also bowled four overs while conceding 18 runs.

All-rounders

P. Kumari is a great player to have on your Dream11 fantasy team. She picked up a wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

I. Soren also bowled well in the first match. Although she went wicketless, she kept an economy rate of 4.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

M. Murmu (DHA-W)

A. Kumari (DHA-W)

P. Kumari (JAM-W)

P. Kumari (JAM-W)

Sonia (JAM-W)

Important stats for JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

M. Murmu: 135 runs and 12 wickets last season

A. Kumari: 13 wickets last season

P. Kumari: Two wickets

Sonia: 21 runs

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I. Khan, S. Kumari, P. Kumari, Sonia, P. Mahato, P. Kumari, A. Kumari, M. Murmu, I. Soren, S. Kumari, N. Saw

Captain: M. Murmu, Vice-Captain: P. Kumari

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I. Khan, P. Kumari, Sonia, P. Mahato, P. Kumari, A. Kumari, M. Murmu, I. Soren, S. Kumari, N. Saw, A. Das

Captain: A. Kumari, Vice-Captain: Sonia

