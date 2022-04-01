JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women's T20, Match 14

Jasmines Women (JAM-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the 14th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are rock-bottom in the standings after managing to win only one of their five matches. They broke their four-game losing streak by beating Ranchi Roses Women by five wickets in their last Jharkhand Women’s T20 outing. Dhanbad Daffodils, on the other hand, are atop the standings, winning all four of their matches so far. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a 22-run win over Bokaro Blossoms Women.

JAM-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM-W XI

Sonia Shyam (C), Kumari Sabita, Nidhi Buley, Ila Khan (WK), Sandhya Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ginni Geeta, Priti Kumari, Pragati Kumari, Israni Soren, Shampi Kumari.

DHA-W XI

Monika Murmu (C), Jaya Kumari (WK), Sulekha Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari.

Match Details

JAM-W vs DHA-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20, Match 14

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand Women’s T20. While the pacers are expected to get some early movement, the spinners will also find plenty of help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 89 runs.

Wicketkeeper

Wicketkeeper

Ila Khan: Khan has scored 51 runs in five Jharkhand Women's T20 matches. She is the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sonia: Sonia has scored 98 runs and picked up two wickets in five matches and could be a crucial selection for your fantasy team

Khushboo Kumari: Kumari has scored 55 runs in addition to scalping four wickets in four matches.

All-rounders

Monika Murmu: Murmu has been exceptional with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20, smashing 50 runs and taking four wickets in as many matches.

Arti Kumari: Kumari has picked up eight wickets while also scoring 16 runs in four matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nidhi Buley: Buley has scalped one wicket and scored 68 runs in four Jharkhand Women's T20 matches. She can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Shanti Kumari: Kumari has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 2.75 in four matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Arti Kumari (DHA-W) - 303 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W) - 278 points

Khushboo Kumari (DHA-W) - 230 points

Sonia (JAM-W) - 223 points

Nidhi Buley (JAM-W) - 212 points

Important stats for JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Arti Kumari: 16 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 76.19 and ER - 3.91

Monika Murmu: 50 runs and 4 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 80.65 and ER - 2.71

Khushboo Kumari: 55 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 79.71 and ER - 3.63

Sonia: 98 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 57.65 and ER - 5.30

Nidhi Buley: 68 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 70.83 and ER - 2.31

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand Women's T20)

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Shampi Kumari, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari.

Captain: Arti Kumari. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

JAM-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Jharkhand Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Shampi Kumari, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari.

Captain: Monika Murmu. Vice-captain: Sonia.

