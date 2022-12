Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with the Kerala Blasters in the final matchday nine fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday, December 4.

Jamshedpur FC suffered yet another defeat in their last outing in what has been a dismal start to their season, losing 3-1 at home to East Bengal FC.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters seem to have found their stride, winning their third game in a row by beating Hyderabad FC in their most recent fixture.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh(GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Rahul KP.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 4, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite Jamshedpur FC's home advantage, the Blasters will start as the favorites. Kerala haven't had any trouble finding the back of the net and shouldn't worry about scoring in the upcoming fixture.

Due to the lack of many appealing options in midfield, I've retained the quartet of Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, and Boris Thangjam in both suggestions. Marko Leskovic, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Adrian Luna are the three other players who are part of both suggestions.

While Daniel Chima Chukwu seems to be everyone's favorite choice of forward from Jamshedpur FC, don't ignore Jay Emmanuel Thomas, who seems to be on penalty duties for the Red Miners. He could be a solid differential too.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Boris Thangjam, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos. Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Boris Thangjam, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Jay Emmanuel Thomas.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

