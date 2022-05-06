JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 3

Jersey Women (JER-W) will take on Spain Women (ESP-W) in the third match of the Women’s T20 quadrangular series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club on Friday, May 6.

Jersey Women started their campaign with a thumping win over France Women, whom they restricted to just 87/5 overs before hunting the target down in 12.3 overs. Meanwhile, Spain Women lost their first game against Austria Women as they failed to chase down 128.

JER-W vs ESP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Jersey Women: Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha (c), Lily Greig, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Erin Gouge, Georgia Mallett.

Spain Women: Uswa Syed, Elspeth Fowler (c), Amy Brown-Carrera, Aliza Saleem, Muskan Naseeb, Jaspreet Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Zenab Iqbal, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal.

Match Details

JER-W vs ESP-W, 3rd Match, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Date & Time: May 6th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The Dreux Sport Cricket Club doesn’t really produce high-scoring encounters and more of the same can be expected for this clash. The bowlers usually dominate proceedings, with a score of around 120-130 being par here.

Today’s JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mia Maguire can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Uswa Syed can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. She couldn’t get going on the batting front in the previous game, but returned with figures of 1/17 from her four overs.

All-rounder

Rabia Ahmed Iqbal picked up three wickets in Spain Women's first game against Austria Women.

Bowler

Chloe Greechan returned with figures of 2/13 from four overs and also chipped in with 16 runs in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chloe Greechan (JER-W): 93 points

Rabia Ahmed Iqbal (ESP-W): 93 points

Charlie Miles (JER-W): 52 points

Erin Duffy (JER-W): 43 points

Uswa Syed (ESP-W): 41 points

Important stats for JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Chloe Greechan: 16 runs & 2 wickets

Charlie Miles: 39 runs

Erin Duffy: 1 wicket

Rabia Ahmed Iqbal: 3 wickets

Uswa Syed: 1 wicket

JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series)

Dream11 Team for Jersey Women vs Spain Women - Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mia Maguire, Charlie Miles, Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Simranjit Kaur, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Elspeth Fowler.

Captain: Chloe Greechan. Vice-captain: Rabia Ahmed Iqbal.

Dream11 Team for Jersey Women vs Spain Women - Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aliza Saleem, Maria da Rocha, Charlie Miles, Uswa Syed, Georgia Mallett, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Erin Gouge, Elspeth Fowler.

Captain: Chloe Greechan. Vice-captain: Uswa Syed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar