JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 3

Jersey Women (JER-W) will take on Spain Women (ESP-W) in the third match of the Women’s T20 quadrangular series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club on Friday, May 6.
Jersey Women started their campaign with a thumping win over France Women, whom they restricted to just 87/5 overs before hunting the target down in 12.3 overs. Meanwhile, Spain Women lost their first game against Austria Women as they failed to chase down 128.
JER-W vs ESP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Jersey Women: Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha (c), Lily Greig, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Erin Gouge, Georgia Mallett.
Spain Women: Uswa Syed, Elspeth Fowler (c), Amy Brown-Carrera, Aliza Saleem, Muskan Naseeb, Jaspreet Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Zenab Iqbal, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal.
Match Details
JER-W vs ESP-W, 3rd Match, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series
Date & Time: May 6th 2022, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club
Pitch Report
The Dreux Sport Cricket Club doesn’t really produce high-scoring encounters and more of the same can be expected for this clash. The bowlers usually dominate proceedings, with a score of around 120-130 being par here.
Today’s JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mia Maguire can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Uswa Syed can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. She couldn’t get going on the batting front in the previous game, but returned with figures of 1/17 from her four overs.
All-rounder
Rabia Ahmed Iqbal picked up three wickets in Spain Women's first game against Austria Women.
Bowler
Chloe Greechan returned with figures of 2/13 from four overs and also chipped in with 16 runs in the first match.
Top 5 best players to pick in JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Chloe Greechan (JER-W): 93 points
Rabia Ahmed Iqbal (ESP-W): 93 points
Charlie Miles (JER-W): 52 points
Erin Duffy (JER-W): 43 points
Uswa Syed (ESP-W): 41 points
Important stats for JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Chloe Greechan: 16 runs & 2 wickets
Charlie Miles: 39 runs
Erin Duffy: 1 wicket
Rabia Ahmed Iqbal: 3 wickets
Uswa Syed: 1 wicket
JER-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mia Maguire, Charlie Miles, Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Trinity Smith, Georgia Mallett, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Simranjit Kaur, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Elspeth Fowler.
Captain: Chloe Greechan. Vice-captain: Rabia Ahmed Iqbal.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aliza Saleem, Maria da Rocha, Charlie Miles, Uswa Syed, Georgia Mallett, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Ahmed Iqbal, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Erin Gouge, Elspeth Fowler.
Captain: Chloe Greechan. Vice-captain: Uswa Syed.