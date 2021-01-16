JHA vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 16th, 2021

A winless Odisha will look to pick up their first points of the season when they go head-to-head against Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in an Elite Group B clash.

Jharkhand got their first win of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last time out courtesy of a brilliant performance with the bat, which saw them post an impressive 233/3 in their 20 overs. Their bowling did take a bit of a beating, but they ensured a 51-run win in the end.

Their opponents Odisha, on the other hand, faced defeat at the hands of Tamil Nadu. Odisha won the toss and opted to bat, putting up 132 runs on the board from 20 overs. Tamil Nadu chased that total down quite comfortably in response.

Squads to choose from

Jharkhand Squad: Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ashish Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sonu Singh, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu

Odisha Squad: Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Pratik Das, Subhranshu Senapati(c), Rajesh Dhuper(w), Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Shantanu Mishra, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sunil Roul, Aditya Rout, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Gourav Choudhury

Predicted Playing XIs

Jharkhand:

Anand Singh, Ishan Kishan(Captain), Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Utkarsh Singh, Anukul Roy, Vikash Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar, Rahul Shukla

Odisha:

Ankitkar Jaiswal, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajesh Dhuper, Rajesh Mohanty, Govinda Poddar, Ankit Yadav, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Biplab Samantray (Captain), Gourav Choudhury, Suryakant Pradhan, Pappu Roy

Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Odisha, Group B match

Date: 16th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

Spinners will love to bowl on this track considering there has been a lot of turn on offer. Given that a game would already have been played on the surface by the time the match begins, it could deteriorate further by the time this game begins. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

JHA vs ODS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Rajesh Dhuper, Biplab Samantray, Pappu Roy, Ankit Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar

Captain - Saurabh Tiwary, Vice-captain - Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Rajesh Dhuper, Subhranshu Senapati, Pappu Roy, Ankit Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy

Captain - Ishan Kishan, Vice-captain - Shahbaz Nadeem