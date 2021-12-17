JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2021 Match 19

Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Galle Gladiators (GG) in the 19th game of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The Kings are in stellar form this season, sitting pretty atop the points table. With six wins and a loss, they are certain to finish at the top. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are second in the points table, having won three and lost as many games thus far.

JK vs GG Probable Playing XIs today

Jaffna Kings

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Ashan Randika, Thisara Perera (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Galle Gladiators

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Pulina Tharanga.

Match Details

Match: JK vs GG.

Date & Time: December 17th 2021; 3 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a decent one to bat on. The average first-innings score is around 148 runs. Moreover, the spinners have been dominant in this tournament.

Today’s JK vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Shamaaz has played a couple of games, and has looked safe behind the stumps. He can also chip in well with the bat.

Batters

Kusal Mendis has been batting well, scoring 194 runs at an average of 32.33 while striking at 146.96.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga could have an all-round impact. He has taken eight wickets in seven gamesm and has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 181.81. Meanwhile, Samit Patel is in splendid form with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has got 115 runs, and has returned 13 wickets in the tournament thus far.

Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana has bowled beautifully throughout the season. He has picked up 13 wickets in seven games, and has an economy rate of 5.92.

Five best players to pick in JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team

Samit Patel (GG): 527 points.

Maheesh Theekshana (JK): 443 points.

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK): 400 points.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (JK): 314 points.

Kusal Mendis (GG): 310 points.

Key stats for JK vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 60 runs & 8 wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: 13 wickets.

Samit Patel: 115 runs & 13 wickets.

Kusal Mendis: 194 runs.

JK vs GG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators - Lanka Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Shamaaz, Shoaib Malik, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Samit Patel.

Dream11 Team Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators - Lanka Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Shamaaz, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Samit Patel. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

Edited by Bhargav