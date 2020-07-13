JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 14th, 2020

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League sees Jonkoping CA taking on Watan Zalmi CC in Kviberg, Gothenburg.

Jonkoping didn't feature in the scheme of things on Monday and will be playing as many as three games on Tuesday, with this being their second encounter of the day. On the other hand, Watan Zalmi has already played two games, with them emerging victorious on each occasion.

As the league table slowly begins to take shape, both teams would eye a crucial win at the expense of the other, with Watan Zalmi being the favourites. Either way, we should be in for a good game of T10 cricket with two crucial points hanging in the balance for both sides.

Squads to choose from

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Predicted Playing XIs

Jonkoping CA

B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

Watan Zalmi CC

S Robel, Q Abbas, W Ilyas, S Abdul Haq, A Khan, S Shirzad, W Safi, E Raisi, T Khan, F Omair Zafar and M Askari

Match Details

Match: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC

Date: 14th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

A belter of a track awaits the two sides with scores over 80 being a common sight on the opening day of the tournament. There isn't much to work with for the bowlers, although there is a hint of variable bounce at times.

Either way, both teams would aim for a score in excess of 80 if they were to bat first in the game.

