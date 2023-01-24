JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 22

The 22nd match of the SA20 2023 will see the Joburg Super Kings (JOH) take on Durban's Super Giants (DUR) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction.

Both the Super Kings and Super Giants are currently outside the top four spots in the points table. While the Super Giants have just two wins in six matches, the Super Kings are slightly better off with three wins to their credit.

Despite their batting woes, the Super Kings have found ways to grind out wins, with Faf du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee standing out. However, they will be wary of what Quinton de Kock and Co. are capable of doing, especially with them being in desperate need of a win.

With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Johannesburg.

JOH vs DUR Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 22

Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants will lock horns in the 22nd match of the SA20 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JOH vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

JOH vs DUR pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 22

The lone game at the Wanderers in SA20 saw 168 being successfully defended by the Super Kings. There was extra pace and bounce on offer for the pacers, who accounted for 11 out of 16 wickets in the match. There could be some help available with the new ball as well, with two wickets falling in the first six overs. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss given the historical record at the venue.

Record at Wanderers in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 162

JOH vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Aaron Phangiso and Alzarri Joseph.

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley and Junior Dala/Hardus Viljoen.

JOH vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Donavon Ferreira (6 matches, 119 runs, SR: 141.67)

Donavon Ferreira has had his moments in SA20, scoring 119 runs at a strike rate of 141.67. A major chunk of Ferreira's runs came in the reverse fixture against the Super Giants in a blistering knock 82-run knock off just 40 balls. Ferreira is likely to keep wickets and take up the enforcer's role in the middle and death overs, making him a top pick for your JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (6 matches, 194 runs, SR: 152.76)

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the top batters in the competition with 194 runs in six matches. He has a strike rate of 152.76 with a couple of match-winning knocks in the middle order. With Klaasen being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwaine Pretorius (6 matches, 6 wickets, SR: 15.00)

Dwaine Pretorius has failed to fire with the bat in SA20. However, he has six wickets in as many matches at a strike rate of 15. Given his all-round skillset and the conditions on offer, Pretorius is a fine addition to your JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Gerald Coetzee (4 matches, 8 wickets, SR: 10.25)

Gerald Coetzee has been in fine form for the Joburg Super Kings, picking up eight wickets in four matches. He has a bowling strike rate of 10.25 and had a good outing in the previous game at the Wanderers. With Coetzee consistently capable of picking wickets in the powerplay and death overs, he is a good selection in your JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

JOH vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is the Joburg Super Kings' top run-scorer so far, scoring 164 runs in six matches. He has looked in good touch of late with a strike rate in excess of 130. With the former South African skipper batting in his preferred position at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been used in a variety of batting positions this season. However, he has managed 159 runs in six matches at an average of 26.50. With De Kock likely to return to the top of the order given his experience and potential, he is a fine captaincy choice in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 164 runs in 6 matches Gerald Coetzee 8 wickets in 4 matches Quinton de Kock 159 runs in 6 matches Prenelan Subrayen 6 wickets in 6 matches Aaron Phangiso 10 wickets in 6 matches

JOH vs DUR match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 22

Reece Topley has been the best pacer for the Super Giants this season with six wickets in four matches. He has done well with the new ball and averages 19.50. With Topley likely to return to the side for this game, he could be a brilliant choice for your JOH vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee

JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JOH vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks (vc)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Gerald Coetzee

