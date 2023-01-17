JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Joburg Super Kings (JOH) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals have been the team to beat in SA20 with two comprehensive batting performances against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Their openers Will Jacks and Phil Salt have led the way with their explosive knocks, with the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and James Neesham also chipping in with handy cameos.

They face a Joburg Super Kings side who have one win in three matches so far, with their top-heavy batting unit failing in each game. Faf du Plessis and Co. will be keen on an improved batting performance as they seek a win in their first-ever home game.

With both teams eyeing the four points on offer, a cracking game beckons in Johannesburg.

JOH vs PRE Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 11

Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the 11th match of the SA20 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JOH vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: 17th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

JOH vs PRE pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 11

A high-scoring game beckons at the Wanderers, with the average first-innings score reading 177 across the last three T20Is. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed success at the venue, accounting for 21 and 19 wickets, respectively, across the last three T20Is. The Wanderers is known to be a bouncy track, with the pacers likely to rule the roost with the new ball. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss given the record at the venue.

Record at Wanderers in last 3 T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 177

2nd-innings score: 140

JOH vs PRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton/Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana/Aaron Phangiso and Alzarri Joseph.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius/Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Eathan Bosch.

JOH vs PRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Donavon Ferreira (3 matches, 95 runs, SR: 169.64)

Donavon Ferreira has been the Joburg Super Kings' best batter in the SA20 with 95 runs in three matches. Although he is striking at 169.64, he has not fired in the last few matches. With Ferreira capable of scoring quick runs and chipping in with his off-spin, he is a top pick for your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rilee Rossouw (2 matches, 24 runs, SR: 133.33)

Rilee Rossouw is one of the best batters on the South African circuit with a T20I strike rate of 156.03. He has only scored 24 runs in two matches but showed signs of returning to form in the previous game with 20 runs off 15 balls. With Rossouw due for a big score in SA20, he is a must-have in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Jacks (2 matches, 98 runs, SR: 196.00)

Will Jacks comes into the game on the back of a brilliant 92 off just 46 balls. He has been in brilliant form in the last year or so, impressing in The Hundred and making his T20I debut for England. With Jacks in good form with the bat and also adding value on the bowling front, he is a good pick for your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (3 matches, 2 wickets, ER: 6.36)

Alzarri Joseph has been the Joburg Super Kings' best bowler with two wickets in three matches, with his economy rate of 6.36 truly setting him apart. With the conditions favoring pacers, Joseph should prove to be a handful for opposition batters, making him a must-have in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

JOH vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has not been in the best of forms with only 49 runs in three matches. Despite being slated to bat at No. 3, the South African is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs at the top of the order. With the conditions likely to help top-order batters, Du Plessis is a top captaincy choice in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is one of the most explosive batters in the competition with a T20I strike rate in excess of 140. He had a stellar 2022 with 1095 runs at a strike rate of 166.9. With Rossouw looking in good nick in the previous game, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Donavon Ferreira 95 runs in 3 matches Alzarri Joseph 2 wickets in 3 matches Theunis de Bruyn 61 runs in 2 matches Phil Salt 78 runs in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 3 wickets in 2 matches

JOH vs PRE match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 11

Janneman Malan is a solid top-order batter who is known for scoring big runs. Although he is yet to get going in SA20, Malan has a good record in South African conditions. With Malan likely to enjoy the ball coming onto the bat, he could be a game-changing selection in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Faf du Plessis (vc), Will Jacks, Janneman Malan

All-rounder: Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (c)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks (vc), Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid

