JOZ vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 8th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a successful debut edition in 2018, the Mzansi Super League 2019 is back this Friday. The first match sees a repeat of last year's final as defending champions, Jozi Stars face off against Cape Town Blitz in what promises to be a highly entertaining encounter.

Both teams have a made a few key changes to their respective sides with Chris Gayle and Moeen Ali set to make their MSL 2019 debut at the Wanderers. While both sides have a ample firepower in both departments, Jozi Stars will consider themselves as the favourites with Temba Bavuma leading the side this tournament. Their opponents, Cape Town Blitz has a lot of experience in its ranks as well with the mercurial Quinton de Kock tasked with the responsibility of leading his side to the perfect start. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for JOZ vs CTB.

Squads to choose from:

Jozi Stars:

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams

Cape Town Blitz:

Quinton de Kock (C), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Janneman Malan, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Playing XI Updates:

Jozi Stars:

Jozi Stars boasts of perhaps the best top four in the competition with Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen scoring more than 400 runs in the last year's MSL. With Chris Gayle added into their roster, opposition bowlers will have their hands full against the Stars. Temba Bavuma will bat at number three while the experience of Daniel Christian bodes well in either department. Sinethemba Qeshile should get the nod over Potgieter while Simon Harmer and Aaron Phangiso hold fort in the spin department. Their bowling attack is led by Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier, who topped the wicket-takers charts in MSL 2018 and will be one to keep an eye out for on Friday.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hendricks, Bavuma (C), Dussen, Christian, Qeshile (WK), Harmer, Phangiso, Rabada, Olivier and Paterson/Pongolo

Cape Town Blitz:

As for the Blitz, they are very formidable on paper in spite of their former captain, Farhaan Behardien leaving the franchise. The onus will be on Quinton de Kock, who leads a very resourceful unit with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali being crucial to their cause. While Janneman Malan should open the batting with de Kock, George Linde and David Bedingham should feature in the lower middle order. Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn, who formed a lethal partnership in the Test format for South Africa earlier in their careers, will once again complement each other with the raw pace of Anrich Nortje also available.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Malan, Ali, Livingstone, Ackerman, Linde, Bedingham, Philander, Steyn, Nortje and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz, MSL 2019, Match 1

8th November 2019, 9:00 PM IST

The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

The Wanderers has traditionally been a high scoring ground with relatively small boundaries as well. While the spinners might not get much help, the pacers will ideally enjoy bowling here with chasing being the preferred discipline upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the ideal choice for this slot with the other candidates, David Bedingham and Sinethemba Qeshile batting down the order. de Kock has been in good form in the shorter formats this year and should be able to score some runs at the top of the order for Cape Town Blitz.

Batsmen: With a number of top class players available for the taking, Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan are the must haves in the side given their exploits in the previous edition. Along with them, one of Temba Bavuma or Rassie van der Dussen would also suffice. If one were to pick an additional Cape Town Blitz batsman, Marques Ackerman or Chris Gayle would suffice.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali has been signed by Cape Town Blitz on the back of his superlative performances in the IPL and T20 Blast this year. While he is an invaluable addition to any fantasy team, fellow Englishman, Liam Livingstone is another good option to have in the fantasy side. As for the final all-rounder pick, Daniel Christian should get the nod over Simon Harmer, although the Essex captain, Harmer is a decent option.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who featured in T20 and Test series against India, are viable candidates for this game given their ability to pick wickets with both the new ball and in the death. Walking along similar lines, Dale Steyn is also a decent pick while the top wicket-taker of MSL 2018, Duanne Olivier is also one to watch out for.

Captain: Given his reputation and penchant for big runs, Quinton de Kock is the frontrunner for the multiplier option for this game. Along with Blitz captain, the duo of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks are also decent options with the all-round ability of Moeen Ali also bring a dependable punt.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander and Anrich Nortje. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Marques Ackermann, Temba Bavuma, Moeen Ali, George Linde, Daniel Christian, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier and Anrich Nortje. Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen