JOZ vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 16th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 15 Nov 2019, 11:34 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending MSL Champions, Jozi Stars has had a tough start to this year's campaign. With three losses on the trot, they look to kick start their campaign as they face Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Saturday. Unlike their opponents, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants is unbeaten although one of their games was washed out earlier in the week.

With a couple of key additions to the side, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants looks very settled and will enter the game as the favourites.

Jozi Stars, on the other hand, will hope for a reversal in fortunes at their home ground, Wanderers on Saturday. Both teams have already faced each other in the tournament with Heino Kuhn and Farhaan Behardien setting up a stunning with for NMG.

With an exciting game on the cards in MSL, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for JOZ vs NMG

Squads to choose from

Jozi Stars

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

J J Smuts (C), Jason Roy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger and Dyllan Matthews

Playing XI Updates

Jozi Stars

Advertisement

With three losses so far, Jozi Stars needs to identify its strongest possible combination and build on it. Either of Duanne Olivier or Dane Paterson should be recalled with Lizaad Williams conceding a few against Cape Town Blitz.

While Phangiso and Harmer have done well in the spin department as well, the overwhelming failure of Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Gayle has hurt the side. With Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma scoring runs consistently at the top, much is expected from Dussen and Gayle. Ryan Rickelton could also face the axe for Sinethemba Qeshile with the former unable to get going in the lower middle order.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hendricks, Bavuma (C), Dussen, Christian, Qeshile (WK), Harmer, Phangiso, Coetzee, Rabada and Paterson/Olivier.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

Although they were in a position of advantage, the weather played spoilsport as Nelson Mandela Bay Giants had to suffice with just half the points. Nevertheless, they shouldn't be making any changes to their side that has served them well in both their games.

Jason Roy and Matthew Breetzke will open the batting for them with the experience of JJ Smuts and Heino Kuhn following them. Farhaan Behardien is a renowned finisher in the South African domestic circuit and will be one to watch out for. Their bowling attack has a lot of potential with their new ball duo of Morris and Burger being a sight to behold.

The addition of Tahir into the equation sweetens the deal for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. Possible XI: Roy, Breetzke, Smuts (C), Dunk (WK), Kuhn, Behardien, Morris, Burger, Tahir, Mnyaka and Dala.

Match Details

Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Mzansi Super League 2019, Match 8

16th November 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

As seen in the first match of MSL 2019, lots of runs are on offer at the Wanderers. The relatively small boundaries go against the spinners although they are rewarded for the bravery to flight the ball. Nevertheless, this is a chasing ground although teams haven't fared well in a chase in this season's MSL.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: While Ryan Rickelton's place in the side is in doubt, both Matthew Breetzke and Heino Kuhn are great options for this game. While both of them are capable of scoring quick runs on a good pitch, Matthew Breetzke should get the nod with the opener showing glimpses of what he is capable of against Cape Town Blitz.

Batsmen: Jason Roy and Chris Gayle haven't clicked in MSL 2019. While Roy has only played one game, Gayle's failure to get going in all of Jozi Stars' three games has been detrimental. Both of them should make good use of the flat track on offer as they are picked in the fantasy side along with Rassie van der Dussen. Temba Bavuma has scored over 100 runs so far and looks good for more while Reeza Hendricks or Ben Dunk could also be included as the fifth pick in the batting department.

Allrounders: Chris Morris is a must-have in the side with the lanky pacer being a genuine threat with the new ball. His death bowling skills are also commendable and should yield a wicket or two on Saturday. Along with Morris, one of Daniel Christian or Simon Harmer should be picked with both of them bowling a minimum of three overs for the Jozi Stars each game.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada have done brilliant in T20 cricket this year. Both of them starred in IPL 2019 with the veteran Tahir edging his compatriot for the coveted IPL Purple Cap. While both of them are great candidates for this game, the likes of Nandre Burger and Aaron Phangiso are also viable picks. Junior Dala's ability to yield the long handle could also bode well for the Dream11 contest.

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen, who was the highest run-scorer in MSL 2018, has been underwhelming this year. With this being a must-win game from Jozi Stars, Rassie van der Dussen is their best bet and should be backed with the mantle of captaincy. Along with the South African, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants duo of Jason Roy and JJ Smuts should also be worthwhile picks for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Breetzke, Jason Roy, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian, Temba Bavuma, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Junior Dala. Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, Ben Dunk, JJ Smuts, Simon Harmer, Chris Morris, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir. Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen