JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20

Japan (JPN) will take on Sri Lanka Emerging (SL-ET) in the third T20 of the five-match series at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction.

While Sri Lanka Emerging have been the dominant team in the series and won the first two games, Japan have competed quite decently.

In the first game, Japan were restricted to 97/6 and Sri Lanka Emerging chased it down with 4.3 overs to spare and five wickets in hand. Sri Lanka Emerging scored 125/8 in the second T20 before bowling out Japan for 57 to take a 2-0 lead.

JPN vs SL-ET Match Details, 3rd T20

The third match of the five-match series between Japan and Sri Lanka Emerging will be played on May 13 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs SL-ET, 3rd T20

Date & Time: May 13th 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Japan

JPN vs SL-ET Pitch Report

It has been a relatively low-scoring series so far, with 97 and 125 being the first-innings scores. While the pacers have found some assistance at the venue, the spinners have been successful as well.

JPN vs SL-ET Probable Playing 11 today

Japan Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Japan Probable Playing XI: Lachlan Lake, Shogo Kimura, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Ibrahim Takahashi, Wataru Miyauchi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Souta Wada, Reo Sakurano, Muneeb Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Kento Ota-Dobell.

Sri Lanka Emerging Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Emerging Probable Playing XI: Sithara Hapuhinna, Dunith Jayatunga, Shehan Fernando, Sahil Dias, Sakuna Liyanage, Imthiyas Slaza, Ranmith Jayasena, Lakshan Gamage, Dellon Peiris, Danal Hemananda, Harshana Wickramasinghe.

Today’s JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shehan Fernando (2 matches, 30 runs)

Shehan Fernando was out for a first-ball duck in the first game before he scoring a 33-ball 30 in the last encounter. He is good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ranmith Jayasena (2 matches, 35 runs)

Ranmith Jayasena has looked in good touch with the bat. The left-handed batter has made 35 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 94.59.

Top All-rounder Pick

Reo Sakurano (2 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

Reo Sakurano has been effective with the ball and has also made vital contributions on the batting front. He has picked up four scalps at an economy rate of 5.86 besides scoring 14 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Lakshan Gamage (2 matches, 13 runs, 3 wickets)

Lakshan Gamage has been in top bowling form in the series. The 22-year-old bowler has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.67.

JPN vs SL-ET match captain and vice-captain choices

Dellon Peiris (2 matches, 22 runs, 5 wickets)

Dellon Peiris has bowled magnificently and is the leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets at an economy rate of 4.57. He has also scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

Ibrahim Takahashi (2 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

Ibrahim Takahashi has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.57 and an average of 9.75.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dellon Peiris 22 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Ibrahim Takahashi 14 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Reo Sakurano 14 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Imthiyas Slaza 27 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Lakshan Gamage 13 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

JPN vs SL-ET match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Ibrahim Takahashi, Imthiyas Slaza, Reo Sakurano, Lakshan Gamage, and Dellon Peiris will be the ones to watch out for in the JPN vs SL-ET game.

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shehan Fernando

Batters: Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Lachlan Lake, Sahil Dias, Ranmith Jayasena

All-rounders: Ibrahim Takahashi, Imthiyas Slaza (c), Reo Sakurano (vc), Dellon Peiris

Bowlers: Piyush Kumbhare, Lakshan Gamage

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shehan Fernando

Batters: Lachlan Lake, Ranmith Jayasena

All-rounders: Ibrahim Takahashi (vc), Imthiyas Slaza, Reo Sakurano, Dellon Peiris (c), Danal Hemananda

Bowlers: Piyush Kumbhare, Lakshan Gamage, Harshana Wickramasinghe

