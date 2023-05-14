JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20

The fifth T20 between Japan (JPN) and Sri Lanka Emerging (SL-ET) will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto on Monday, May 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction.

Along expected lines, Sri Lanka Emerging have already sealed a series win against the Japanese. The young Sri Lankan roster has impressed, with Dellon Peiris and Ranmith Jayasena standing out.

While the Lankans will look to end the tour on a high, Japan have shown glimpses of their ability throughout the series. Much will depend on the Japanese captain Kendel Kadowki-Fleming, who has been their best player.

With both sides well-equipped for a win, a cracking game is on the cards in Kanto.

JPN vs SL-ET Match Details

Japan and Sri Lanka Emerging will lock horns in the fifth T20 on Monday. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs SL-ET, 5th T20

Date and Time: May 15th, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano, Kanto

Live Streaming: Fancode

JPN vs SL-ET probable playing 11s for today’s match

Japan injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Japan.

Japan probable playing 11

Vinay Iyer, Kendel Kadowki-Fleming (c), Kouhei Kubota, Kento Dobell, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano, Marcus Thurgate (wk), Muneeb Siddique, Samad Khan, Lachlan Lake and Tsuyoshi Takada.

Sri Lanka Emerging injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Sri Lanka Emerging.

Sri Lanka Emerging probable playing 11

Sakuna Liyanage (wk), Dunith Jayatunga, Ranmith Jayasena, Yohan Liyanage, Hirantha Jayasinghe, Sithara Hapuhinna, Dellon Peiris (c), Lakshan Gamage, Theesan Vithushan, Mohamed Slasa and Sithum Disanayaka.

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dunith Jayatunga (3 matches, 30 runs, Average: 10.00)

Dunith Jayatunga has gotten off to starts in the series but has not been able to convert them. Jayatunga has 30 runs in three matches with a highest score of 18.

However, he is capable of scoring big runs in the top order, making him a top pick for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Lachlan Lake (3 matches, 18 runs, Average: 6.00)

Lachlan Lake has not been able to score many runs for Japan in the series. Although he has 18 runs in three matches, Lake has shown glimpses of his talent at the top of the order.

With Lake due for a big score, he is a good addition to your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Reo Sakurano (2 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

Reo Sakurano has been brilliant for Japan, especially with the ball. He has four wickets in two matches and has also chipped in with 14 runs.

Given his all-round ability, Sakurano is a must-have in your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lakshan Gamage (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 7.14)

Lakshan Gamage has impressed for Sri Lanka, picking up three wickets in two matches. In addition to his wicket-taking prowess, Gamage has also been quite economical with the ball.

With the conditions suiting him, Gamage is a good pick for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

JPN vs SL-ET match captain and vice-captain choices

Dellon Peiris

Dellon Peiris has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in this series. He has nine wickets in four matches and has picked up at least two wickets in all four matches. Peiris can also add value with the bat in the lower order, making him a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has arguably been the best batter in the series across both teams. He has 101 runs in four matches and has three scores of 20 or more.

With Kendel in good form coming into the game, he is a viable captaincy pick for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Kendel Kadowaki Fleming 101 runs in 4 matches Dellon Peiris 9 wickets in 4 matches Dunith Jayatunga 30 runs in 3 matches

JPN vs SL-ET match expert tips

Ranmith Jayasena has impressed in recent matches in the middle order. He scored 39 runs off just 27 balls in the previous game, holding him in good stead. With Jayasena in good nick, he is a brilliant option for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction, click here!

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Thurgate, D Jayatunga

Batters: K Kadowaki-Fleming (vc), H Jayasinghe, R Jayasena

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Takahashi, D Peiris (c)

Bowlers: L Gamage, K Kubota, S Disanayaka

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Liyanage

Batters: K Kadowaki-Fleming (vc), H Jayasinghe, R Jayasena (c), L Lake

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Slaza, D Peiris

Bowlers: L Gamage, K Kubota, S Disanayaka

