JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Emerging Tour of Japan, Match 4

The fourth match of the Sri Lanka Emerging tour of Japan will see the Japan (JPN) square off against the Sri Lanka Emerging (SL-ET) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the fourth of a five match T20 series. The first three matches have been won by the visting team and they have taken an unassailable lead in the series.

While Japan will look to stop a white wash, the representatives from Sri Lanka will be keen to win this match and move a step further towards the white wash.

JPN vs SL-ET Match Details

The fourth game of the Sri Lanka Emerging tour of Japan will be played on May 14 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan. The match will commence at 6.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JPN vs SL-ET, Match 4, Sri Lanka Emerging tour of Japan

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Sunday; 6.30 am IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Japan

JPN vs SL-ET Probable Playing XIs

JPN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JPN Probable Playing XI

S Nawarathna, A Patmore, W Miyauchi, Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, S Kimura, I Takahashi, S Ravichandran, M Taniyama, D Sandaruwan, K Kubota, and R Drake.

SL-ET Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-ET Probable Playing XI

S Fernando, S Liyanage, H Jayasinghe, S Dias, Y Liyanage, R Jayasena, I Slaza, D Peiris, D Hemananda, S Disanayaka, and H Wickramasinghe.

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Fernando

In a series where most of the matches have been pretty low-scoring, Fernando has looked a stable batter. He will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

K Kadowaki-Fleming

Kendel Kadowak Felming has looked like the most solid batter in the series so far. He looks like a safe pick from this section for this match.

All-rounder

D Peiris

Peiris has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this series. He has picked up important wickets for the team and that makes him a must pick for the match.

Bowler

H Wickramasinghe

Wickramasinghe has been in very good wicket taking form throughout the series. He will be a pretty important pick for the match.

JPN vs SL-ET match captain and vice-captain choices

D Peiris

D Peiris has been a real asset for his team in the series. He has been performing equally well with both the ball and the bat. Peiris will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

I Takahasi

I Takahasi has been in good form with the ball and has also contributed with the bat. He can a pretty safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for JPN vs SL-ET, Match 4

S Fernando

K Kadowaki-Fleming

I Takahasi

D Peiris

H Wickramasinghe

JPN vs SL-ET Match Expert Tips

The picth will be pretty difficult to score runs on. The bowlers will enjoy the surface and hence, bowlers, especially from the Sri Lanka emerging team along with all-rounders who can complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Fernando

Batters: K Kadowaki-Fleming, R Jayasena

All-rounders: D Hemananda, I Takahasi, I Slaza, R Sakurano-Thomas, D Peiris

Bowlers: P Kumbhare, D Sandaruwan, H Wickramasinghe

