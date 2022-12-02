JRC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 16

The Jabalpur Champions (JRC) will take on the Chhindwara Lions (CDL) in the 16th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JRC vs CDL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Jabalpur Champions have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against GKC by 25 runs. The Chhindwara Lions, on the other hand, have lost three in three and are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match against the SDF by 118 runs.

JRC vs CDL, Jabalpur T20 Premier League

The 16th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 2 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRC vs CDL, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 16

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

JRC vs CDL Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 160

Average second-innings score: 140

JRC vs CDL Form Guide (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Jabalpur Champions: W-W-L

Chhindwara Lions: L-L-L

JRC vs CDL probable playing 11s for today’s match

JRC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

JRC Probable Playing 11

Rakesh Kumar, Kevin Parmar, Aditya Yadav, Saurav Das, Vijay Patel, Rajveer Aanjna, Vikash Kumar, Jayant Goyal, Vedant Singh, Sadain Faiz Khan, Prakhar Pandey.

CDL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CDL Probable Playing 11

Anuj Chaudhari, Aditya Kumar, Aman Saxena, Sabhyansh Pachauri, Ashu Kashyap, Ayush Tyagi, Pratik Gupta, Samad Azeem, Habeeb Usmani, Saeed Gaur, Vishal Singh.

JRC vs CDL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rakesh Kumar (3 matches, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 101.23)

Rakesh bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumping. He has scored 82 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 101.23.

Top Batter pick

Aman Saxena (3 matches, 51 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 102.00 and Economy Rate: 10.05)

Aman has been bowling well and can smash it around with the bat too. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 102.00 in three matches, while also scalping two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Vikash Kumar (3 matches, 65 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 83.33, Economy Rate: 5.59)

Vikash is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his attacking batting style makes him a must-have pick. He has picked up two wickets while scoring 65 runs in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Tushar Chauhan (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.82)

Tushar has scalped eight wickets in three matches. With his wicket-taking ability bound to have a say, he is a good pick for your fantasy team.

JRC vs CDL match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikash Kumar

Vikash is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy. He has picked up two wickets and scored 65 runs in three matches.

Ayush Tyagi

Tyagi can take wickets regularly and be quite useful with the bat as well. He has scored 87 runs and scalped one wicket in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JRC vs CDL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tushar Chauhan: 8 wickets in 3 matches

Vikash Kumar: 65 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Aditya Kumar: 11 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Rakesh Kumar: 82 runs in 3 matches

Ayush Tyagi: 87 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

JRC vs CDL match expert tips

Tushar Chauhan has looked promising with the ball and is expected to be amongst the wickets on Friday.

JRC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

JRC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rakesh Kumar

Batters: Aditya Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Aman Saxena

All-rounders: Ashu Kashyap, Vikash Kumar (c), Jayant Goyal, Ayush Tyagi (vc)

Bowlers: Tushar Chauhan, Vedant Singh, Nitin Kumar.

JRC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

JRC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rakesh Kumar

Batters: Aditya Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Aman Saxena, Aditya Yadav

All-rounders: Vikash Kumar (vc), Ashu Kashyap, Ayush Tyagi (c)

Bowlers: Sadain Faiz Khan, Tushar Chauhan, Nitin Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes