JS vs DV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 7th, 2020

Match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2020 has the Jaffna Stallions taking on the Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

Both teams have won four out of five games each, and are in pursuit of the top spot in the points table.

The Viiking, led by Dasun Shanaka, have been impressive with the bat. Niroshan Dickwella and Samit Patel have contributed heavily, while Anwar Ali and Malinda Pushpakumara have come up with the goods on the bowling front. The Viiking will look to sustain their momentum ahead of the knockouts.

On the same note, the Stallions would also look to gather momentum after a tough loss to the Kings. With Thisara Perera and Avishka Fernando firing on all cylinders, the Stallions are slight favourites heading into this fixture.

However, both teams are fairly evenly matched on paper, which should pave the way for a cracking contest at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Squads to choose from

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Jaffna Stallions

Advertisement

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sudeep Tyagi and Ramesh Mendis

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Duanne Olivier, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, Match 15

Date: 7th December, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the spinners should have a significant say in the proceedings with a significant amount of turn on offer. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, but the dimensions of the ground are bound to go against them. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first and eye a score of at least 165.

JS vs DV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JS vs DV Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Anwar Ali, Duanne Olivier and Malinda Pushpakumara

Captain: Niroshan Dickwella, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Duanne Olivier and Malinda Pushpakumara

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka