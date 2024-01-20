JSK vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 20, 2024

The Joburg Super Kings take on the Pretoria Capitals in the 13th match of SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 20, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The home side have made a dismal start to the season, losing three out of their four matches, with the first game washed out. They were handed a 98-run defeat in their only home match by MI Cape Town, and their misfiring top order needs to do better if they are to have any chance at making the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Pretoria Capitals registered their first win of the competition after back-to-back defeats to the Paarl Royals, with Will Jacks putting on a show. The all-rounder scored a 42-ball 101 and also picked up the crucial wickets of Kyle Mayers and Heinrich Klaasen with the ball as PC won by 17 runs in the end.

On what should be a fast-paced surface, both these sides should play out an exciting, high-octane contest. On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials to choose from.

#3 Donovan Ferreira (WK) (JSK)

A player of Donovan Ferreira's caliber struggling to make an impact with the bat in the middle order is one of the reasons why the Joburg Super Kings are struggling so much. The talented keeper-batter has scored a cumulative 23 runs in three matches at a strike rate of less than 100.

Ferreira is an attacking batter with a wide range of shots. On this venue, which should be very high-scoring, especially in the death overs, he could finally come to the party and pick up plenty of boundary and strike rate points.

He's also a wicket-keeper and should score points for his dismissals behind the wicket. While it may be hard to trust an out-of-form asset, Ferreira is an explosive Dream11 differential who could haul big.

#2 Imran Tahir (BOWL) (JSK)

There is a good chance we will see this celebration at the Wanderers today.

Even on one of the least spinner-friendly wickets in the league, someone like Imran Tahir could walk away with a huge Dream11 haul. He has been JSK's best bowler so far and comes into this game after bowling an outstanding spell of 1/12 in four overs in the defeat to the Paarl Royals.

In the only match played at the Wanderers, he was one of JSK's better bowlers and broke the 200-run opening partnership MICT put on. On a venue like this, batters will attack pretty much every bowler who comes to the crease.

That's the type of situation Tahir thrives on, and while he could go for plenty of runs, expect him to finish with a good amount of wickets.

#1 Eathan Bosch (BOWL) (PC)

The Wanderers is a seamer-friendly venue and against the struggling JSK batting lineup, the accurate and tight bowling from Eathan Bosch could see him haul big. One of the Capitals' new ball bowlers, Bosch has bowled pretty well so far. However, he has gone wicketless in two of three outings, resulting in him having a fairly low ownership.

JSK looks like the ideal team to bowl to, and while their top order could regain form, their middle order looks extremely shaky. If Eathan gets a couple of overs at the death, he's very likely to increase his wickets count.